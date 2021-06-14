The bugler’s notes hung in the air as he played with distinction standing at the head of the grave with the backdrop of the American flag fluttering in the ever-present Ellensburg wind.
The air was filled with the pungent smell of the Western cedar bows laid on the gravesite as the crowd of 12 people stood by reverently Saturday morning in respect for John Jackson Russell, Co. A, 1st Arkansas Infantry Regiment as Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War commander Don Jameson placed a miniature flag in the holder beside the headstone.
The IOOF Brick Road Memorial Park is iconic in its history with graves of American soldiers dating all the way back to the Civil War era. On Saturday, a work party from the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Dept. of Columbia, Fort Walla Walla Camp 3 set a Veterans Administration headstone at Russell’s final resting place.
“We did right by this fella,” graves registration aide Bob Patrick said a smile and a bead of sweat still on his brow.
Patrick was in fact the work party and his effort was gallant as he dug the earth with a post hole digger to set the headstone six-eight inches into the ground above the gravesite at Section C, Row 9, Plot 100, Grave 6 for the son of King David Crockett and Mary Louise Russell.
People sat and stood reverently as Patrick worked tenaciously making a place to set the headstone where one had not been for the past 107 years. The marker itself had to be hauled out on a dolly, then wrestled into place for the historic day where John J. Russell’s final resting place was honored with wreaths, cedar bows and a ceremony saying “Thank you for your service soldier.”
“Our organization is charged to preserve the history of the Civil War and give remembrance to those Union veterans that served to preserve the Republic,” Jameson said. “We are interested in enhancing education about the Civil War and preserving true history.
“This ceremony today is particularly meaningful. For reasons we don’t know; Russell never received a proper marker.”
Russell (1845-1914) served in Company A, 1st Arkansas Infantry Regiment during the Civil War. He served in the Union Army from February 1863 to August 1865. His brothers Stephen Taylor Russell and Bennett Russell also served in the 1st Arkansas Infantry.
When his service ended in 1865, John settled in Kittitas County where he lived until his death in 1914. At the time of his death, he was living with his daughter Susan Ella Russell Cottrell. Russell contracted measles while serving during the Civil War, which resulted in blindness.
“The job ain’t finished until it’s finished. We felt he needed a proper headstone. The VA took care of that part,” Patrick said. “I think it's important he's remembered and respected.”
As bugler Luke Sowieralski traveled from Kennewick to participate with the group paying homage to a man that fought for his country back when the country was fighting amongst itself.
Valentine Wynegar was also forgotten in death, but the Sons of Union Veterans placed his headstone on May 10, without ceremony.
In 1866, Union Veterans of the Civil War organized the Grand Army of the Republic, a veteran’s group that became a powerful social and political force for more than six decades, according to the history. The GAR existed until 1956 when the last Union veteran died.
In 1881, the GAR formed the Sons of Veterans to carry on the tradition. In 1925, the name was changed to Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and by 1954 Congress officially chartered the group as a patriotic heritage organization.