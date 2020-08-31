Sometimes the big picture stinks, but staying alive during the coronavirus pandemic has caused more than one art gallery across the country to make hard financial decisions, and the Clymer Museum & Gallery is no different.
The question is how to keep the doors open with the cancellation of local events like Jazz in the Valley, First Friday Art Walk, and the Ellensburg Rodeo, which was canceled for the first time in 76 years?
The Clymer executive board of directors will find out just how big of a financial hit is coming with the cancellation of the rodeo. The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame is part of the Western Art and Culture Center, along with The Goodey Gallery, and The Clymer Museum of Art. The rodeo hall of fame was expected to draw hundreds of rodeo fans to the Western Culture and Heritage Center next week.
As a result of financial difficulties, the Clymer will sell at an original John Clymer painting called “Moving Down” at auction at a gallery in Jackson Hole. Wyoming, in September.
“It was a very difficult decision. But the sale will be a one-time sale, which is expected to raise $30,000 to $50,000,” Clymer executive board of directors president Nancy Schnelby said. “We aren’t the only nonprofit struggling with financial obligations. Other galleries have made a decision to sell off their art. But like I said, we made this difficult decision as a one-time sale.”
The 20 x 30 John Clymer painting depicting elk on a snowy mountain side will be sold at a live auction at the 2020 Jackson Hole Art Auction. The gallery website states the oil on board with signature titled and signed in the lower left corner is from the collection of the Clymer Museum & Gallery and that proceeds from the sale will benefit the Clymer Museum & Gallery.
The decision did not set well with founding board member and past president Janice Ludtka, who said the financial difficulties have been coming on in the past five years and have nothing to do with the pandemic.
“An original piece of John Clymer’s historic art is being sold at auction on Sept. 14 in Jackson Hole. The Clymer board should be protecting and preserving Clymer’s art, not auctioning it off,” she said. “This is the first piece out of that Rasmussen donation, but there have been other things that have been given away or donated. It’s the museum that I’m concerned with because it’s an asset to Ellensburg.
“A lot of people come specifically to visit the museum. You can’t blame the financial situation on the COVID-19 pandemic and I don’t think selling off original Clymer work is the answer. There are plenty of other fundraising options that’s not even being considered. Why couldn’t they have local seamstresses make masks with the Clymer Museum on them? That would not only serve a purpose, it would be good publicity.”
According to a Washington Post article written in April, the Association of Art Museum Directors, made up of museums in America, Canada Mexico and Canada has frowned on the sale of art for the purposes of purchasing other art or in this case, staying afloat. Museums that dare sell off its art to raise money for renovations are publicly shamed, the article said.
However, in an unprecedented move, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the article said, the AAMD has recently relaxed its guidelines. It’s too soon to gauge the effort, but it is already big news in the art world that once frowned on the unthinkable, is suddenly something to contemplate.
The thing is, once you’ve sold a Monet, or a Norman Rockwell, or in this case a John Clymer, it’s hard to get it back. But these are desperate times, Schnelby said.
“The decision is one that the board will never repeat,” she said. “Right now, our priorities are to focus on fundraisers that we can hold online.”
The Clymer Museum & Gallery has received a number of grants including the Paycheck, Protection Program and others to help out along the way. It has also received some other grant funding, membership renewals and donations, according to the president’s report to the membership meeting. They have also received money from the Ellensburg Arts Commission.
They also hope to have the upstairs renovation, which will make nine offices available to rent. Local sculptor Austin Smith is already an artist in residence and the project is expected to be complete sometime in October.
“We have a number of things we’d like to do next,” vice president Jim Pappas said. “Upstairs we can rent some of the other rooms, which will be a big boost in terms of rent revenue. It was on hold, because of the pandemic. But we’ve started back up again, and we hope to have six of the rooms done in October.”
One of the online projects is an online raffle called the Rendezvous. The raffle will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 17.
“We’ll raffle a quilt, a number of dinners,” Clymer Museum director Elise Warren said. “It’s been a good fundraiser over the years, raising an estimated $30,000 each year.
“We will have to use a Zoom process, but we expect to have a good turnout and get people excited about it.”