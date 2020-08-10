Central Washington University director of the project management office James Jankowski’s team has been hard at work since May 1, aiming at an ever-moving target to try to design a learning space that follows health and safety guidelines for an era which mitigating the spread of COVID-19 is the top priority.
Jankowski said he and his staff asked themselves, “Now that we’re bringing people back, how do we try to maintain the distance?”
Each classroom was analyzed to see how many students could safely be seated at a minimum distance of six feet. The example CWU showed the Daily Record converted a 30-student classroom down to room for 15 students, with excess chairs and desks being removed altogether. A hand sanitizer dispenser was stationed at the entrance of the room, along with signage encouraging students to wear a mask and distance themselves from each other.
Jankowski said there are plans to put markers on the ground, so custodial staff can easily move chairs and desks around to clean, then put them back at the safe distances.
CWU Provost Michelle DenBeste estimated about 10 percent of classes will be in person, and with only 1,800 students residing on campus instead of the usual 4,000, it makes distancing students and classes much easier.
Along with removing chairs and desks, Central is consolidating how many buildings it’s using. For example, some buildings like Lind Hall will have faculty keep their offices, but no classes will be taught.
“The other thing we have to plan for are cleaning protocols,” Jankowski said. “Looking at the custodians, we only have so many and they can clean only so much.”
By limiting how many classrooms are in use, custodians will be able to focus on high-traffic areas. And shift away from offices where only one person is working.
“Consolidating the physical spaces definitely helps,” he said.
Air circulation is another factor when choosing buildings, since new buildings have more modern systems that can pump in fresh air at a higher rate.
“We’ve done studies done on air circulation on all the buildings to look at if they are adequate enough,” Jankowski said. “Can they be cranked up? Because that’s another big part, getting that outside air in and through.”
Jankowski said CWU is also taking advantage of some non-traditional spaces like the Student Union and Recreation Center ballroom for teaching classes that need to accommodate a higher number of students.
“We’re making some technology investments as well,” he said. “Microphones and voice amplification for faculty and different cameras.”
Other measures include plexiglass shields being installed in areas where interactions are more transactional in nature, like front desks at the library. Some computer labs will be functional, but keyboards and mice at certain terminals will be removed to encourage distancing.
Planning well into the future is a regular occurrence in academia, with winter quarter schedules already being turned in. DenBeste said she has told people to plan for a similar situation for winter classes, the idea being if they need to pivot to a more traditional model, it would still be a lot of work, but everyone would be relieved and happy to being going back closer to normal.
“I really hope by spring things will be different,” DenBeste said. “I’m probably overly optimistic, but I’m just going to go with that for the moment.”
Admittedly, Jankowski said a lot of CWU’s success this fall is dependent on the students adapting and sticking to distancing guidelines and wearing face coverings. He said CWU public affairs has been creating materials to encourage appropriate behaviors, along with social media campaigns and working with student leaders.
“Truthfully, that’s the key,” Jankowski said. “That’s the big unknown. Students, are they going to do that, are they going to follow that? If they do, for the most part we’ll be OK. If they don’t, if they choose not to, then I think we may have to pivot again.”