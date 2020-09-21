“Nobody ever thinks it’s going to happen in their family,” said Ellensburg resident Laurie Wilson.
Wilson’s grandson took his life on Aug. 12 at the age of 15. In response Wilson organized a small suicide awareness march Saturday hoping it would start conversations between people.
“I’m a local Ellensburg girl who has suffered a loss and I just feel like, I’m a doer, and I have to do something,” Wilson said. “If I can help one person, that’s all that matters.”
Wilson’s grandson was living in Las Cruces, New Mexico with his mother, Wilson’s daughter. When she heard they were having a march for suicide awareness and in memory of her grandson in Las Cruces, Wilson had the idea to march with them 1,500 miles away.
The CDC has reported that mental health issues are rising in adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilson had considered doing something for suicide awareness before this recent tragedy. This is because she lost her father as a child due to suicide. She hopes mental health discussions become commonplace, so help can be given to those in need.
“People don’t have to hide in shame, they can freely talk about it. That’s the only way change happens,” she said.
The march was organized quickly, so there wasn’t a lot of time to advertise the march beforehand. As a result, the march was mainly made up of Wilson’s family and friends. This was fine with Wilson, as she was happy to be doing something.
She plans to march again next year and will plan ahead and bring more people to march with them.
The marchers started near the Ellensburg courthouse, and marched down Main Street for a mile and a half, before turning around and coming back. They had signs and received a positive response from the community.
“There were people honking and waving and smiling. There was a great reaction to it.” Wilson said. “I hope we put a little hope and kindness out there.”
Wilson's children, Dominic Wilson and Johnna Nunn were both at the march to raise suicide and mental health awareness and honor their nephew.
“That was my nephew, we grew up together.” Dominic Wilson said. “It’s hard and it’s very shocking. I want to help support people and help raise more awareness.”