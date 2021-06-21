While police may be best known for catching criminals, they spent this past Saturday catching fish with children from across the community. Over 260 kids and their families came to “Fish with a Cop,” where law enforcement from across the county taught them how to fish in a day dedicated to Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Thompson, who lost his life in the line of duty in 2019.
The event took place at Naneum Pond and the recently renamed Ryan Thompson Memorial Park. Sergeant Nate Foster with the Kittitas Police Department said Thompson loved to go fishing, and would have been thrilled to see this many people come together to fish in an event dedicated to his memory. Indeed the monument dedicating the park to Thompson has a quote from him, “I’m either working or fishing.”
“This is exactly what Ryan would have wanted to see,” Foster said. “There are two things he loved, fishing and being a law enforcement officer, so what better way to combine them than have kids out here fishing with cops.”
The pond was stalked with a thousand small, rainbow triploid trouts, although there were a couple larger fish mixed in that were donated by a local family. The event ran from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and kids were limited to catching two fish each to keep enough in the pond for everyone else.
Cops were teaming up with kids and their families, helping them load the bait, cast the rod and real in the fish. This event was for anyone who wanted to come, whether or not they were experienced.
Parker Amdur caught the first two fish of his life at the event, with the help of his dad, Dan, and Ellensburg Police corporal, Cameron Clasen. Parker said he had an amazing time, and it was not something he expected.
“It was fun, just the tugging on the line and then not loosing the fish,” Parker said.
Kittitas County Sheriff Clayton Myers said this was a fantastic community event that brings positive to everyone involved.
“Looking at the faces of these little kids just makes it really worthwhile,” Myers said. “Some of these kids haven’t had an opportunity to fish before, some of them haven’t caught fish before. Just watching them light up is great.”
Brayden Haynes was in town visiting his nana’s and was having a lot of fun fishing with Phil Vidonne with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office. He said what makes the day fun is catching the fish.
While many kids were catching the smaller fish, only a couple were able to snag the larger ones. However, there was only 10 of them in the pond so the odds were against them. However, around two hours into the event three of them had been caught.
“I’ll also add in there that Ryan would have been way happier catching 10 little fish than any one of the big fish,” Foster said.
Foster said this event was made possible through the donations of the community, which went above and beyond what they were expecting when building the event. He wants to thank everyone who was involved in making the day happen.