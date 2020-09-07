While some university students are coming to Ellensburg for fall quarter, many are staying home, taking classes remotely. Mickael Candelaria, President of the Associated Students of Central Washington University (ASCWU) has returned to Ellensburg for 2020, while ASCWU Director of Governmental Affairs Edgar U. Espino is staying home.
Candelaria said the only real reason he is returning to Ellensburg is because he finds it difficult to focus when living with his family. His family lives in Anchorage, Alaska, so living in Ellensburg eliminates any distraction. He will be taking all classes online.
“It was better for me, my independency and my schedule to stay in Ellensburg even if I don’t have classes, physically on campus this quarter,” Candelaria said.
He is a senior at CWU and will be living in the same off-campus house he had last year. He believes one reason many students will be returning to Ellensburg is because they could not get out of leases they signed before the coronavirus was an issue.
“I feel like a lot of our first-year students are probably going to stay home with their parents, while a lot of sophomores and above will probably return to Ellensburg,” Candelaria said. “I think a large portion of that is because they are already in leases from last year and cannot get out of that lease. A lot of them also just want to come back to CWU to separate themselves from their parents or their support systems at home.”
Espino originally planned to return to Ellensburg for classes. He already had a room in Kamola Hall with two other roommates. He said this housing contract was canceled when the coronavirus started to spread, because CWU wanted people to move to one-bedroom dorm rooms.
“At that point I was like ‘well, I’m not sure what I should do,’ I just decided I should take classes remotely,” Espino said. “I rearranged my entire class schedule to be remote.”
After he rescheduled his classes, he said he was told he could still live on campus but would have to live in a one-person dorm room and pay full price for it. To save himself some money, and because he had already changed his schedule, he decided to take classes remote.
Espino is a junior at CWU and a political science major. He is taking four classes remote for a total of 17 credits. He said most of his friends who are political science majors are also taking classes remotely.
One thing both students agree on is it seems most students will be taking classes remotely, whether they return to Ellensburg or not. According to Forrest Hollingsworth, Program Coordinator for CWU Multimodal Learning, they have projections that say about 75 percent of courses will be online, but this is based on the current course model which is subject to change. He said the university won’t be able to get an accurate estimation of the number of students taking online courses until 10 days after the start of the quarter.