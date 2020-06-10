Emmett School District hires new assistant superintendent

The Emmett School District will start the new fiscal year off with a new assistant superintendent, replacing Dan Arriola, who has worked in a part-time capacity for the past year with plans to retire June 30.
The Board of Trustees approved the hiring Tuesday night during a special board meeting. Isa De Armas will also oversee curriculum for the Emmett School District.
De Armas has a long history with the Saugus Union School District in Santa Clarita, Calif., where she wraps up three years as the Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, but she is no stranger to the Treasure Valley.
“We have family and friends in Eagle and Meridian. We have visited for long periods of time for the past four years,” De Armas said. “We appreciate the small town, family community which reminds us of our hometown where we raised our children. We are very excited that our children and grandchildren will be close to us as well.”
Emmett received seven applications for the full-time position as part of an administrative restructure at the district level, which ultimately reduces the administrative budget by approximately $300,000.00 for the new school year that begins July 1.
De Armas was the unanimous choice of the selection committee.
“We are excited to bring Dr. De Armas to the Emmett School District,” Superintendent Craig Woods said. “She brings a wealth of strengths, and has a strong background in the oversight of state and federal programs as well as curriculum.”
The incoming assistant superintendent said she is excited about working with Superintendent Woods and supporting all staff and families toward the district’s goals.
“I am passionate about quality education and ensuring the needs of students and staff are met at every level,” De Armas said. “Emmett reminds me of my school district back home from long ago. I appreciate the family, friendly climate and appreciation for a solid and well-rounded education.”