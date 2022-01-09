Huskies break through in SIC play By DEL GRAY newsroom@messenger-index.com Jan 9, 2022 Jan 9, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emmett’s Michael Sowle controls the opening tip to start the Huskies on their way to a Southern Idaho Conference win over Nampa on Friday. Del Gray / Messenger Index Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When the Emmett boys basketball team can be patient enough to let their defense feed their offense, they can be a difficult challenge for the rest of the 4A Southern Idaho Conference teams they face.The Huskies showed that Friday evening, smothering Nampa with an extended zone defense and pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 60-48 win over Nampa — Emmett’s first conference win this season.The win came on the heels of a 64-43 road loss at Vallivue earlier in the week — a Vallivue team that Nampa had beaten by five in mid-December. “It’s a weird league right now,” said Emmett second-year coach Scott Kern. “Everyone is beating everyone. There really is no clear-cut pattern yet. I thought Bishop Kelly was head and shoulders above the rest going in and yet they lost at home to Middleton.”Middleton is the lone undefeated team in league play after a five-point win at BK and is ranked number-one in the State. Emmett gets the opportunity to experience a road game at BK this Wednesday.The Huskies are currently in four-way tie for fourth place in the league — but are only three games into the league schedule. A lot of season remains and Kern is enthused that his team is starting to get some confidence — confidence he says that comes from learning some patience.“We’ve really stressed getting started well in every quarter and we are learning to better pace ourselves — particularly at the offensive end, Kern said. Sometimes it’s difficult to be patient when you are playing so aggressively at the defensive end.” That showed dramatically in both of last week’s games. After a solid start against Vallivue, the Huskies lost patience when the Falcons built a small early lead. Turnovers and rushed shots by Emmett helped Vallivue move out to a 14-point lead in the middle of the second quarter and the Huskies never recovered.Emmett got the margin back into single digits in the third quarter but 29 percent shooting from the field and two for nine at the charity stripe did not translate into a full recovery.Against Nampa the Huskies extended their zone defense to try to contain the Bulldog’s outside shooters. The visitors hit a couple of three-pointers from the corners early in the game to grab a six-point lead but Emmett would not let them get into rhythm.Emmett trailed by three at halftime but answered every Nampa offensive assault with a response of its own, finally taking the lead for good on a Michael Sowle triple late in the third period. Caden Young scored eight of his game-high 22 in the fourth quarter as Emmett’s defense only allowed two Bulldog field goals in the final eight minutes.Young had a double-double week. The senior swingman scored 13 and grabbed 11 rebounds against Vallivue as a prelude to 22 points, ten rebounds, four steals, three blocked shots, and three assists against Nampa.Tanner Wilkerson scored ten to assist the effort against Vallivue while Sowle added eleven, including a trio of threes against Nampa. The Huskies were only nine of 17 at the free throw line but hit six of eight in the final quarter.After the Wednesday trip to BK, the 1-2 (3-7) Huskies will return home to face Caldwell on Friday.  