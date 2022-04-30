A local committee is rolling out a pilot project this summer to help create a lifeline for recreational areas and environmental programs within Kittitas County, and they are using a system that has been proven effective in other communities.
The 1% for Public Lands project will give purchasers at local businesses the option of contributing a nominal amount of their sale to a fund that will eventually provide grants to a wide variety of environmental programs and projects within Kittitas County. The project is being administered by the Kittitas Stewardship Fund (KSF) and will be rolled out by a handful of small businesses as the summer recreation season kicks off.
According to a press release from the KSF, the committee supports land managers, nonprofits and community groups working to improve watershed health, support working forests, increase fire resiliency, develop and manage recreational infrastructure, conserve lands at risk of development, and address the backlog of maintenance on lands open to the public.
“Communities with smaller populations but abundant natural resources, like Kittitas County, often don’t have the money to keep up with the impacts of recreational tourism,” Kittitas Programs Manager for the Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust, and member of the KSF Nicky Pasi said in the release. “There aren’t many funding sources to help deal with rutted trails, outdated signs, overflowing parking lots, sanitation, degraded habitats or invasive species. 1% for Public Lands is a way for visitors who come here to enjoy our trails, forests, and rivers to give back directly. And it’s a way for the businesses who depend on those visitors to help preserve the natural resources that support the local economy.”
According to the release, the 1% charge to the customer is small and entirely voluntary. For example, a $3 cup of coffee would generate an add-on donation of $.03, while a $500 weekend hotel stay would generate $5. Customers can opt out and have the charge removed from their bill prior to purchase. The release said businesses will remit the donations on a schedule of their choosing to the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, who is currently acting as the KSF’s fiscal sponsor. The funds will then be distributed to local environmental programs and projects through an annual grant application process.
“We’re very fortunate to have such an active chamber to help sponsor this project,” Pasi said in the release. “This way even the administration and accounting costs end up reinvested in our community. We hope to stand on our own as a 501©(3) in the future, but we’re just starting out and want every possible dollar to go to the grant projects.”
FULL CIRCLE
In an interview with the Daily Record, Pasi said the concept of creating a locally centered group to fundraise and support projects within the county is a topic that has arisen throughout multiple conversations across a swath of environmental groups in the county over the past few years.
Pasi said the conversations arose as a matter of need, saying the current environmental funding sources that do exist are drawn on heavily by both regional and national organizations, creating a highly competitive atmosphere in an environment that already is rather short on funding to begin with.
“It was a combination of thinking that we could really use a local advocacy group that’s focused on outdoor recreation and the impacts outdoor recreation has, as well as acknowledging that there isn’t a lot of money out there to go around,” she said. “For now, the Stewardship Fund is focused on the 1% project as a way to start to create a bucket of money to sponsor some of these projects, but in the long-term, we do hope it can develop into a local nonprofit that also serve as the philanthropic arm for a lot of the local collaboratives and focus groups.”
Pasi said the project has been in the works for approximately two years, beginning with funding provided by The Nature Conservancy to hire a consultant to research the feasibility of the concept as it applies to local communities. The Roslyn-based consultant conducted surveys and interviews with local business owners, recreation groups and land managers. The consultant also researched similar programs conducted in other communities around the United States to identify strengths and weaknesses of each program. Pasi said the Washington Trails Association also got involved in helping gauge support for the program on a local scale.
“We compiled all of this into a big report with a bunch of recommendations, as well as lists of people and organizations that would probably be likely to sign on,” she said.
At Basecamp Books and Bites, owner Stephen Malek has seen the benefits of similar programs firsthand when he managed the Izaak Walton Inn at Glacier National Park. He said the hotel was the second largest contributor to the Glacier Fund, which also collected 1% on sales.
“The Glacier Fund fueled part of the Red Jammer bus tours, and some of their remodels,” he said. “I’m hoping we’ll be able to see great things that can come from the money that will go into this fund.”
As one of the anchor businesses involved in the pilot, Malek said he is optimistic that his customers will support the cause, especially as they learn more about its purpose. With large numbers of tourists visiting Upper County to recreate during the year, he said the program gives them an opportunity to give back to the areas they utilize throughout the season.
“This way, the people who are coming to visit have a direct way to contribute,” he said. “As they are learning about it and seeing the ways the money is being used, they can contribute more while supporting local businesses.”
As campgrounds open and recreators begin to pour into local communities, Malek said he is excited to see what the future brings for the project.
“With this money, we’ll be able to improve the areas that for many of us are the reasons we choose to live and recreate here,” he said. “I think not only are people going to want to embrace it and push it forward, what I see is then scanning the QR code next to it and deciding they want to give more, especially when they start to see what is being accomplished as we grow further and further.”
HUMBLE BEGINNINGS
As the project gears up to kick off this summer, Pasi said the scope will initially be small, with a handful of anchor businesses participating in the pilot. Those businesses include Basecamp Books and Bites and Ride Roslyn. She said the project is working with the corporate manager of Hotel Windrow to see if the program is feasible within their business model. As the rollout approaches, Pasi said the pilot is designed to understand how the donation system will factor into local businesses’ point-of-sale programs, as most use different programs on their computers.
“Our hope is that as we roll this out into the community that more businesses will come forward to sign up with us,” she said. “I’m hoping that we have a solid group of at least 10 businesses by Memorial Day.”
Although the primary anchor businesses are primarily in Upper County, Pasi said the project is designed to be utilized and beneficial to businesses and environmental projects throughout the county.
“Any group who is related to recreation or restoration in Kittitas County is allowed to apply for these funds,” she said.
Pasi said the program has initially tried to keep the funding categories broad, in order to be as inclusive as possible toward local causes. Grant application categories include recreation projects, planning and assessment projects, education and outreach projects, and environmental restoration projects. A portion of the funding will also be reserved for projects that don’t fall neatly within those categories.
“That way, we have a little bit of wiggle room,” Pasi said.
Pasi said she is optimistic that the first round of grant applications could be possible next spring, saying the scope of funding will be directly determined by the amount of money it raises during the pilot year. If the project gains significant momentum over the summer, she said funding could be possible in the fall to help with upkeep of recreation areas that were hit hard over the summer.
“That would be a best-case situation,” she said. “Spring is a good time, because a lot of restoration programs are planning what they’re going to be doing that year before the snow melts. A lot of recreation groups are planning what trails they know got hit really hard the previous season that may need some TLC.”
Although she is optimistic about the success of this program, Pasi said it is not designed to be a solitary source of funding for environmental and recreation projects within the county. She said it is important to keep an eye on other funding sources at the county, state, and national level.
“If you attend any of the local recreation collaborative meetings, you’ll hear a dozen acronyms for grant sources being thrown around, because we are going for everything,” she said. “I don’t think there is one single solution to the shortfall of recreational need, so we’re hoping that this can be one more tool and one that can be hyperlocal so that folks can feel good about participating in something that’s going to directly benefit the things they like to do outdoors in Kittitas County.”
Residents who want to learn more about the project, as well as businesses who want to participate in the program, learn more about future grant opportunities, or find out how to join the Kittitas Stewardship Fund Steering Committee are encouraged to visit https://www.kittitasstewardshipfund.org or contact info@kittitasstewardshipfund.org.