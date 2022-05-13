The jury is in, or in this case, the juror’s decision is in pertaining to the award winners at the 2022 Gallery One Visual Arts Center Kittitas County Open Show.
Davin Diaz of DrewBoy Creative selected 103 pieces by 92 individual artists and announced the winners of $5,000 in awards donated by local businesses and individuals at the First Friday Art Walk.
The annual all-media exhibition recognized the work of 15 Kittitas County artists and their work.
Michelle Elzinga was recognized with the Best in Show award honoring Eveleth Green. The $500 award was sponsored by Ginger and Grant Green
Elizabeth Wise was awarded the Best Use of Color honoring Carol Hassen, which was sponsored by Bob Fisher and Rich and Lesley McGalliard.
Justin Gibbens received the Mary Frances Dondelinger Award and Gregg Schlanger was recognized with the Fourwinds Award.
Juror Davin Diaz has been recognized for his service to the community and is the recipient of the 2019 Washington State Governor’s Arts and Heritage Award in the Community Category.
He is also the recipient of the 2019 Richland City Arts Contributions Award, 2018 Kennewick City Arts Commission’s Energize the Arts Award, a member of the Port of Kennewick’s 2018 Friend of the Port Award, and the 2017 Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Outstanding Community Leader of the Year.
He was good enough to lend his services in selecting this year’s Kittitas County Open Show awards. The city of Ellensburg Purchase Award for up to $2,500 will be announced on June 3 by the Ellensburg Arts Commission.
2022 Award winners:
Michelle Elzinga: $500, Best in Show honoring Eveleth Green – sponsored by Ginger and Grant Green
Elizabeth Wise: $400, Best Use of Color honoring Carol Hassen – sponsored by Bob Fisher and Rich and Lesley McGalliard
Justin Gibbens: $400, Mary Frances Dondelinger Award — sponsored by friends of The Mary Frances
Gregg Schlanger: $400, Fourwinds Award – sponsored by Richard Denner aka Jampa Dorje
Sandra Rivera: $300, Peggy Schaake Award – sponsored by Paul and Terri Schaake
Crista Ann Ames: $200, Kitty Moe Award for 3D – sponsored by Steve and Sidney Moe
Karl Schwiesow: $250, Innovation Award – sponsored by Scott and Robin Mayberry, Abracadabra Cleaning
Edna Bjorge: $200, Eldean Adams Award for 2D works – sponsored by Steve and Sidney Moe
Jeannie Johnson: $200, Gallery One Board Award – sponsored by the Gallery One Board of Directors
Jampa Dorje: $150 Kay Crimp Award – sponsored by Frank Crimp
Joanna Thomas: $100, CWU Alumni Award – sponsored by Marji Morgan
Carl Rosser: $100, CWU Dept of Art and Design Award – sponsored by Gregg Schlanger
Rachel Kirk: $200, Award of Merit – Honorable Mention – sponsored by Jim and Katie Gaudino
Kathy Guss: Gallery One Exhibition Award
Sandra Rivera: Gallery One Residency Award