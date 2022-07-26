Support Local Journalism


A juvenile was the victim of a drowning near the Wish Poosh Campground on Lake Cle Elum Saturday. According to Kittitas County Sherriff’s Office Inspector Chris Whitsett, deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning with CPR in progress at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, July 23.

“As they responded, they learned that a 17-year-old juvenile was located on what’s referred to as Picnic Island, which is near the Wish Poosh launch,” Whitsett said. “When deputies arrived, they found out that the 17-year-old was part of a church group from the Marysville area that was staying at the campground.”

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!