...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 105 to 115.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
17-year-old drowns near Wish Poosh Campground Saturday
A juvenile was the victim of a drowning near the Wish Poosh Campground on Lake Cle Elum Saturday. According to Kittitas County Sherriff’s Office Inspector Chris Whitsett, deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning with CPR in progress at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
“As they responded, they learned that a 17-year-old juvenile was located on what’s referred to as Picnic Island, which is near the Wish Poosh launch,” Whitsett said. “When deputies arrived, they found out that the 17-year-old was part of a church group from the Marysville area that was staying at the campground.”
According to Whitsett, a group of juveniles including the victim had waded across a small channel to reach the island, spending about 20 minutes on the island before returning across the channel.
“Shortly after they came back together, it was found that the 17-year-old victim was missing,” Whitsett said. “The channel that they waded across was no deeper than three feet at any point. First responders had been working CPR by the time we got there. Unfortunately, they could not resuscitate the young man and the family was notified.”
According to a social media posting from Kittitas County Fire Protection District #6, the CPR was performed by off-duty medical personnel who were already on location, after which District 6 units donned life jackets, carried gear across to the island, and resumed CPR. The release said additional units from District 6 responded to the scene, as well as KCSO deputies, City of Roslyn Fire, Cle Elum Volunteer Fire, and Upper Kittitas County Firefighters and Paramedics IAFF Local 4880.
“Life Flight was paged and landed, but did not transport the 17-year-old victim,” the release said. “The scene has been turned over to the Kittitas County Coroner’s Office for investigation. Our hearts and prayers are with our young victim, his friends and family, and our community.”