The pandemic might have changed the rules, but beer drinkers will continue to enjoy the fruits of the local breweries labors with the 17th Annual virtual Ellensburg Winterhop Brewfest.
Local is the buzzword behind this year’s event and the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce has added another brewery to the featured list at the 2021 Virtual Winterhop Brewfest, which now includes: Roslyn Brewing Company, DRU BRU, Wheel Line Cider, Taneum Creek Brewing, Mule & Elk Brewing Company, Iron Horse Brewery, Whipsaw Brewing and Heritage Distilling Company.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 16. Participants will receive a confirmation email and will receive updates about Winterhop Brewfest. The $40 ticket gets beer drinkers a Winterhop Brewfest BeerBox at the Ellensburg pick-up location on Jan. 9, 2021 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
It won’t be the 35 breweries at 15 different locations the city is used to seeing, but the show will go on. Winterhop Brewfest has been showcasing the finest beers and breweries from the Pacific Northwest since its inception in 2004. Patrons will continue to encounter a beer lover’s paradise with beers and ciders from around the Kittitas Valley.
Playing by the safety-first rules that have become prevalent in the COVID-19 world, participants will be emailed exclusive login information to the online portal on the day of the event. This is a chance to taste some of Kittitas County’s top craft beer from the comfort of your home as you follow along with a variety of modules featuring interviews with brewers, behind the scenes brewery tours and tasting notes for the drinks in your box, according to the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit and Ellensburg WinterHop BrewFest is a great fundraiser.
The funds from this event allow the chamber to continue to put on community events in our county such as Kruisin’ Kittitas Car Show and Burnouts (Second Saturday in August), the Cle Elum Pioneer Days Parade (4th of July Weekend), Bite of the Burg (the day before classes start for CWU students), and the Roslyn Mountain Ale Festival (Second Saturday in October).
• A first ever 2021 Winterhop Brewfest BeerBox, featuring six signature drinks from our featured breweries and distillery to enjoy while exploring online content and tasting information at Ellensburg location on January 9, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
• Access to the 2021 Winterhop Brewfest online portal.
• Behind the scenes content, digital brewery tours, and exclusive interviews with craft beer icons in Kittitas County.
• Never before seen video content that never expires.
• Ensuring that Winterhop Brewfest continues as an in person event for many years to come.
• Supporting the local businesses and communities that we serve.
• Helping leverage the local craft beer and spirits industry in Kittitas County.
• Access to online shopping for Winterhop Brewfest merchandise
With the $15 ticket, participants receive:
Additional questions can be directed to the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism and Events, Madison Ford at madison@kittitascountychamber.com or (509) 925-2002.