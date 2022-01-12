Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Organizers decided to error on the side of caution, postponing Saturday’s 18th Annual Winterhop Brewfest until Saturday, Feb. 26 because of concerns surrounding weather and COVID-19 related health concerns.

There were several contributing factors to this decision including ongoing supply chain issues, brewery availability, weather, and of course public health, according to the press release.

The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce believes moving the event to February will provide a positive guest experience. All current ticket holders will be transferred to the new event date. All purchased tickets will be eligible for a refund if that’s the route ticketholders want to go.

“I totally understand, but I was really looking forward to playing. It’s a great event,” said Roslyn singer/songwriter Micah J (Heflen), who was scheduled to play a five-hour show at the Daily Record office. “They book several bands and acts at businesses all over town and it’s a lot of fun.”

The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce officials said they remain committed to the health and well-being of their partners and to the community. After consideration and discussion with the Board of Directors and public health, the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce decided to postpone to Feb. 26 from noon to 5 p.m. at various locations throughout the historic downtown.

For more information regarding Winterhop Brewfest visit www.kittitascountychamber.com/winterhopbrewfest/.

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.