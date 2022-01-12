top story 18th Annual Winterhop Brewfest postponed until Feb. 26 By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Jan 12, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Attendees to the 16th annual Ellensburg Winterhop Brewfest wait in line to get their wristbands and drinking glasses in downtown Ellensburg. The 18th annual event slated for this Saturday has been postponed until Feb. 26 Jacob Ford / Daily Record The Kittitas Countyu Chamber of Commerce has postponed the 18th Annual Winterhop Brewfest until Feb. 26 Courtesy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Organizers decided to error on the side of caution, postponing Saturday's 18th Annual Winterhop Brewfest until Saturday, Feb. 26 because of concerns surrounding weather and COVID-19 related health concerns.There were several contributing factors to this decision including ongoing supply chain issues, brewery availability, weather, and of course public health, according to the press release.The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce believes moving the event to February will provide a positive guest experience. All current ticket holders will be transferred to the new event date. All purchased tickets will be eligible for a refund if that's the route ticketholders want to go. "I totally understand, but I was really looking forward to playing. It's a great event," said Roslyn singer/songwriter Micah J (Heflen), who was scheduled to play a five-hour show at the Daily Record office. "They book several bands and acts at businesses all over town and it's a lot of fun."The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce officials said they remain committed to the health and well-being of their partners and to the community. After consideration and discussion with the Board of Directors and public health, the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce decided to postpone to Feb. 26 from noon to 5 p.m. at various locations throughout the historic downtown.For more information regarding Winterhop Brewfest visit www.kittitascountychamber.com/winterhopbrewfest/. Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com 