Commuting an hour and a half for work is tough, but when you’re paying tuition for the privilege of that commute, that takes dedication.
At age 40, after two decades of raising seven children East Wenatchee resident Angela Anderson decided to go back and chase her own dream — becoming a math teacher. When her youngest reached kindergarten, she decided it was time to restart her education, enrolling at Wenatchee Valley College. Her oldest happened to start at WVC at the same time.
“He loved it,” Anderson said sarcastically with a laugh.
After finishing her associates degree, she settled on Central Washington University for the education program.
“Having so many children, I kind of knew which ages I liked the best,” she said. “Knowing I wanted to sixth to 10th-grade math, I knew I had to go to Ellensburg every day because they didn’t offer that here in Wenatchee.”
For four quarters, her day started at 4:30 a.m., helping getting the kids ready for school before hitting the road, usually over Blewett Pass.
“Believe it or not it, was better maintained than through Quincy,” Anderson said. “It was really nice that early in the morning, the only thing I had to watch out for other than nasty roads were deer. A nice hour and a half-long drive over and back gives you time to think and decompress from school before you had to go back to family and a job.”
After her school day was over, she showed up to Ameriprise Financial, where she worked as an administrative assistant for a few hours, before going home, getting dinner ready, and sitting down with her kids to all do homework together.
“I did a lot more homework than they did of course,” she said with a laugh.
Admittedly, Anderson said the last few years took quite a toll.
“It was exhausting,” she said. “I aged a lot in the last couple of years. My first day of college everyone was surprised that I was 40 years old. I looked very young and they all thought I was in my mid to late 20s. By the time I was done, I definitely started looking closer to mid-30s than mid-20s.”
Anderson said she couldn’t have completed the journey without the support of her family, whether that be her mom, her fiance, or her oldest child who just turned 23.
“It takes a village to raise a family, but it definitely takes a village when you’re also going to school,” she said.
Anderson is currently finishing her teaching certification and is looking for jobs in the Wenatchee area, and while hiring is tough because of COVID-19, she has a few opportunities lined up.