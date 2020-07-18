For the first time in its 135-year history, the Kittitas County Fair will not include its full schedule of events.
Pandemic restrictions have put a strain on the Kittitas County Fair Board, but plans are in the works for a virtual program for livestock auctions and other agriculture aspects of the fair, which dates back to 1885.
The plan, fair board chairman Becky Sherley said, was to make its announcement on abbreviated plans for 2020 on Thursday, but Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement earlier that afternoon blew those plans out of the water. Inslee’s announcement unveiled a new restriction on gatherings of the Safe Start plan goes into effect on Monday, stating counties currently in Phase 3 will be required to limit public gatherings to 10 people or fewer.
“We’re working on a virtual show for the animals. We’re working a virtual auction so the kids can still sell,” Sherley said. “We’re looking at other options. There’s a lot of things like photography and other stuff people submit, so we’re looking at those options.
“We’re hoping to have the site up and running by Aug. 1, so people can register. 4H isn’t just a livestock component. They have robotics. We also have open classes where kids participate in stuff alike baking, artwork and drawings. So, we’re exploring how to include all of that virtually, saying you can enter those things online and how’s here to do it.”
The plan is to have each person in specific animal classification put together a video presentation or provide still photos which will be presented online for potential buyers to view. Potential buyers will register on ShowWorks to receive a link to the auction site and participate in the virtual auction.
“It’s not ideal, but I’m very proud we have explored other options where other fairs have canceled outright. There might be fewer entries this year because families have had to make hard decisions. But we’re at least providing more options,” Sherley said.
The new restriction is a significant cutback for counties currently in Phase 3, which decreased larger events from 50 down to 10. The order will be in effect for counties that are already in Phase 3, and for counties entering into Phase 3 in the future. Basically, it means gatherings are limited to five people outside of an immediate household in about 80 percent to 85 percent of the state, Inslee said.
Despite being thrown for a loop, plans for a virtual fair continue. The livestock and still-life will be virtual, however, nothing will be happening at the fairgrounds, Kittitas County Event Center director Kady Porterfield said.
“Plans are in motion. We do not have the details of to show yet because we had to stay up all night to figure it out. What we do know is that the fair will be fully virtual,” Porterfield said. “We can’t have anything in-person now with the governor’s restriction of gatherings to 10 people to counties in Phase 3.
“We’re working closely with the 4-H offices and extensions to develop a program where they can showcase their animals virtually,” Porterfield said. “Also, people can enter their still life exhibits through virtual entries. We’re developing all new classes and it will be a completely different offering than before.”
The Kittitas County Fair that first ran in 1885 and developed into five-day modern event held each Labor Day weekend.
Plans are ongoing through the next few weeks as the fair board develops another battle plan. But the 136th annual Kittitas County Fair will go on under the new normal in a virtual world.