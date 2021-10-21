2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas City Council and mayor seats By DAILY RECORD STAFF Oct 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Daily Record attempted to send candidate questionnaires to every candidate in a contested race on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.Many candidates did not provide any contact information in their filing information, either phone number or email with Kittitas County or the state.Attempts were made to find contact information through other sources. The responses published are from those candidates who responded to the candidate questionnaires. Below are the responses from candidates running for positions on the Kittitas City Council and mayor:Kittitas City Council, Council 2Name: Hannah WoodiwissPosition sought: Kittitas City Council, Council 2Occupation: Small Business OwnerYears in the community: lifetimeWhat factors motivated you to seek this office?This town needs to keep its small-town values and bring in new business, to help our city flourish. I also realized that there wasn’t much transparency between public knowledge and the city office, so I wanted to become more informed for myself and the community.By the end of your term, what is one goal you want to be able to tell voters that you achieved?I would like to be able to see this city moving in the right direction as we continue to grow. I would also like to see the city managing within budget and be keeping up on the water, sewer, and street projects that we are behind in.The county’s population grew by 17% in the past decade. If growth continues at that pace, what needs to be done to manage the impact on the services the office you seek provides to the community?I think it’s very likely we will continue to see this kind of growth, so we will need to focus on our infrastructure. This includes fixing the water pipes under the streets, replacing and updating areas of the sewer system, and fixing many of our roads. We also need to make a plan for the city’s water supply, as of now we lease water. We will need to work with our small businesses that are established while focusing on bringing in new. Also seeking the seat: Farren ShiraziOther council races on the ballot: Council 3, Jack E. Sypolt and Tina WelkerKittitas MayorName: Richard D. Hink Jr.Position sought: Kittitas MayorOccupation: Noxious Weed InspectorYears in the community: 40What factors motivated you to seek this office?As a lifetime resident of Kittitas, my love for this town and its citizens runs deep. I am motivated to seek the office of Mayor because I have witnessed the growing distance between City Hall and our citizens. I want to seal that chasm. It is my goal to bring our community together, to strengthen and deepen our sense of community, and to work closely with the citizens and staff of Kittitas, so together we can move our beloved city into a successful future of which we can all be proud.By the end of your term, what is one goal you want to be able to tell voters that you achieved?It is my goal as Mayor to see our city grow and prosper. By the end of my term, I don’t want to tell voters what I achieved. I want to stand beside them while we congratulate each other on all we have accomplished together as a community. Focusing on issues such as growth, infrastructure, public safety and affordable utilities will sculpt our city into a place where we all feel safe, connected, and comfortable.The county’s population grew by 17% in the past decade. If growth continues at that pace, what needs to be done to manage the impact on the services the office you seek provides to the community?In order to keep up with population growth, the city needs to grow as well. New businesses will bring in new streams of revenue that will help pay for growth and repair of the city’s infrastructure. We will need to increase our water supply capacity and our water services. We will also need to offer training and support to our city departments while providing them with updated resources to help them carry out their duties efficiently.Also seeking the seat: John B. Camarata Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mayor Candidate Kittitas City Council Politics Work Office Kittitas County Ballot Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 