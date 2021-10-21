2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas County Hospital District 1 seats By DAILY RECORD STAFF Oct 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Daily Record attempted to send candidate questionnaires to every candidate in a contested race on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.Many candidates did not provide any contact information in their filing information, either phone number or email with Kittitas County or the state.Attempts were made to find contact information through other sources. The responses published are from those candidates who responded to the candidate questionnaires. Below are the responses from candidates running for positions on the Kittitas County Hospital District 1 (KVH) Board of Commissioners:Kittitas County Hospital District 1 Commissioner 3Name: Erica LibenowPosition sought: Kittitas County Hospital District 1 Commissioner 3Occupation: Registered Nurse, School NurseYears in the community: 19What factors motivated you to seek this office?In 2015, I promised integrity, accountability, and fresh ideas. I’ve kept these promises and plan to continue leading in the same way. The dynamic past six years have resulted in substantial improvement and growth for Kittitas Valley Healthcare. Early in my term, the Board hired a new CEO who has skillfully managed the organization. KVH has grown impressively. We perpetually work to identify the community’s needs, and we’ve added many services including pediatrics, workplace health, dermatology, wound care, vascular surgery, cardiology, outpatient pharmacy, ears nose and throat, and more. I want to continue advocating for this organization’s incredible staff, advocating for our community’s diverse needs, and advocating for KVH so that we may be healthy, strong, and independent well into the future.By the end of your term, what is one goal you want to be able to tell voters that you achieved?By the end of my term, I plan to report that KVH emerged from the pandemic with strength and ambition for the future. I also plan to report that, over the course of my second term, KVH continued to skillfully anticipate the community’s evolving needs, and that those needs were met with compassion and expertise.The county’s population grew by 17% in the past decade. If growth continues at that pace, what needs to be done to manage the impact on the services the office you seek provides to the community?At KVH, we have continually demonstrated our commitment to increasing access and service lines to care for the community. We regularly analyze population growth trends, referral data, and appointment scheduling wait times. With this information we are able to forecast recruitment needs for providers and other staff. We develop a better understanding of additional service lines needed by our community members. Facility improvement and expansion requirements can also be determined. The team at KVH understands that our county’s population is growing swiftly, and we’ve been working diligently to remain your trusted source for healthcare. Also seeking the seat: Michael BarrowKittitas County Hospital District 1 Commissioner 5Name: Matthew AltmanPosition sought: Kittitas County Hospital District 1 Commissioner 5Occupation: College professorYears in community: 18What factors motivated you to seek this office?I have a background in medical ethics and an interest in public healthcare policy. Having served on the Ethics Committee at KVH from 2007 to 2015, I felt like I would have more of an impact as a member of the Board, so I successfully ran for the position. Many of the issues that the Board regularly confronts are topics that I have studied as part of my research and teaching. I have drawn on this experience as Chair of the Quality Improvement Committee, in addition to my other committee work. In 2020, I was elected to a three-year term on the American Hospital Association’s Committee on Governance, where I represent the needs of rural healthcare and advise the AHA on their national legislative agenda.During my six-year term, the Board has protected and promoted quality of care at the hospital and the clinics, expanded services so that we can keep care local, improved financial sustainability so KVH can remain an independent community hospital, and fostered a positive work environment for employees. I am seeking re-election so that we can continue this work, and to do so with a renewed focus on quality and customer service.By the end of your term, what is one goal you want to be able to tell voters that you achieved?One of the most important jobs we did as a Board was to create a strategic plan that emphasized access to care, community engagement, partnerships and collaboration, and financial sustainability. That mission informed the work of the whole organization as we added new services and more providers. Serving previously unmet needs in the community has allowed us to remain financially stable, even as hundreds of rural hospitals across the country have closed their doors. The plan affirmed our commitment to the well-being and training of our employees. And it guided us as KVH worked with community partners to confront the COVID pandemic.The Board recently revisited the strategic plan and added a new goal: to improve the customer experience. If I am re-elected, I will support the organization in providing high-quality care and excellent service. I will continue to advocate for employees so we have a culture that rewards their excellent work and encourages their growth and development within the organization. By the end of my term, I want KVH to be Kittitas County residents’ preferred choice for high-quality care and a place that employees would recommend to their friends as a great place to work.The county’s population grew by 17% in the past decade. If growth continues at that pace what needs to be done to manage the impact on the services the office you seek provides to the community?KVH has prepared for this growth by expanding services. During my first term, KVH not only increased staff in existing areas. We also added many new services, including cardiology, neurology, vascular surgery, pediatrics, ENT, a 24-hour outpatient pharmacy, Workplace Health, wound care, dermatology, expanded physical therapy, integrated behavioral health, digital mammography, and the COVID clinic. We created a comprehensive Master Site and Facilities Plan, including the purchase of the Medical Arts Center, so that we could handle the increased demand. The new strategic plan includes a renewed commitment to access so that we can identify unmet needs in primary care, specialty care, and ancillary services. As a member of the Board, I represent the people of Kittitas County. As the needs of the community grow, KVH will grow to meet those needs.Also seeking the seat: James Choe is on the ballot but he has withdrawn from the race. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Board Kittitas County Candidate Politics Medicine Work Institutes Hospital Kvh Questionnaire Comments Keep it Clean. 