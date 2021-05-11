It may have been slightly windy, but at least it was in person again.
The 22nd annual Get Intimate With the Shrub-Steppe event attracted crowds of people to Helen McCabe State Park Saturday to learn about local ecology, hosting educational booths and activities, as well as a native plant sale. As always, the event was hosted by the Kittitas Environmental Education Network, with its annual BirdFest event being held concurrently this year.
Due to construction on the bridge at the Umtanum Recreation Area, most events this year were held at the park, but organizers and attendees were simply happy to be able to meet in person this year, as last year’s event had to be held virtually due to the pandemic.
“It’s a phenomenal feeling,” KEEN board member Teo Bicchieri said of being able to hold the event in person again. “We put a lot of work and effort into planning Getting Intimate with the Shrub-Steppe and BirdFest in 2020. We had guest speakers and a lot of people signed up. We had people coming from all over the Pacific Northwest, and I think we had some people coming from Canada. When we had to cancel, we were obviously very disappointed, but everything was changing. Safety was clearly the most important thing.”
Having grown up in Ellensburg, Bicchieri has been either attending the event since it began. He started volunteering at the event in 2019, helped organize last year’s virtual event and became a board member in spring of 2020. When it became clear that the event could be held in person this year, he said KEEN already had the foundation set to move ahead with an event that was safe for both participants and attendees.
“At the 11th hour, we were able to invest a lot of time and get everyone switched over, and we were able to have the events successfully,” he said. “We even had Congresswoman Kim Schrier come, which was kind of the highlight for me. For everyone in the organization, it was great to be back and seeing everybody. It was a little bit windy, but it’s Ellensburg.”
KEEN board Allyson Rohan-Klyve may be in her first year on the board, but her children have been attending this event as well as educational camps put on by the organization for years.
“As a community member, I’ve really enjoyed KEEN and the work that they do,” she said. “It was so exciting to have an in-person event that was pandemic safe this year. We really worked hard to make it safe for everyone. A lot of what KEEN does is giving people an opportunity to experience the natural environment around them, and that obviously is best done in person. We’ve been really happy and grateful for the virtual engagement we’ve had over the last year, but there’s nothing quite like having people actually experience nature. It was so exciting to see so many community members attend and interact with our volunteers, seeing kids interacting with water bugs and holding snakes. It felt so great to be able to experience that in person again.”
Central Washington University biology professor Paul James has been a regular fixture at the event since it began, helping educate attendees about aquatic insects that inhabit the Shrub-steppe.
“The first year, the streamflow was perfect for the event,” he said. “There was plenty of shallow streambed, and we just set up a couple portable tables and had a bunch of nets. Kids started catching crayfish and bugs and asking questions. It seemed to catch on, so I said we’d keep setting up the field displays each year.”
This year, he was accompanied by a group of student volunteers as they helped attendees interact with insects that can be found at Helen McCabe, as the bridge construction at Umtanum prohibited them from conducting their usual routine.
“I wasn’t sure how we would pull this off, because my field trips have specifically been geared towards the shrub-steppe in Umtanum,” he said. “I just thought we’ll just focus on interesting bugs that come out of the pond, like dragonflies and things that don’t live in flowing water. It was so nice to get back out there and have myself and my students interacting with the public.”
James said the first years of the event started off with smaller crowds, but he has seen the event grow and evolve to the plethora of interactive activities it is able to host in its current form.
“More people wanted to come out as it expanded,” he said. “There have been years where we have had hundreds and hundreds of people out at the river. It is pretty impressive that word has spread. Some people just drive through the canyon and stop, having no idea what’s going on. They’re impressed and shocked that all this free information is out there for the day.”
Bicchieri said he is optimistic that KEEN will be able to forge ahead with planning more in-person events over the next year, with more on tap already planned through this summer and fall.
“I know that education team has been working tirelessly over the past year to be able to host summer camp and outdoor school events,” he said. “We’ve been doing some activities that are more individualized, like the KittCo Nature Challenge which is still promoting people getting outside and enjoying nature. This event was a great first event back for us, but we have even higher hopes for our CiderFest coming in the fall. We’ve done it, and we know how to do it now. People are getting vaccines and things are coming around full circle back to hopefully normal, and things will continue to get more so.”
Rohan-Klyve said she also has high hopes that the community will see a return to some sense of normalcy by next summer, allowing more in person events like this to successfully occur.
“I also have been proud of how KEEN has operated during the pandemic,” she said. “I’ve been really proud of the work they have done with their outdoor school programs they have been able to offer children in our community during the pandemic.”
Bicchieri is also excited to see progress made on KEEN’s vision of building an interpretive center at the park, saying Rep. Schrier’s visit was a great sign of legislators advocating for organizations like KEEN to be able to move forward on projects like the center. He pointed out that the Yakima Canyon Scenic Byway attracts approximately 1 million people a year, which the center would anchor on the south entrance.
“Being able to have a permanent interpretive center there will help boost tourist dollars in Kittitas County,” he said. “It will draw attention to some of the beautiful natural environment we have here that is only getting smaller every year. Being able to draw attention to not only the uniqueness, but also just the natural beauty will be so fantastic.”