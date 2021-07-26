It’s been brewing like a storm on the horizon, starting as a low rumble, building with intensity as time goes on. That sweet sound of jazz, combined with the funk and country with a little blues thrown in is finally here.
The 23rd Jazz in the Valley music festival is this weekend and music fans across the Pacific Northwest will finally get to step out to a reformatted bit of music on Friday and Saturday.
Where in years past, Jazz in the Valley was a three-day event with music throughout the day. This new abbreviated version will feature bands and musicians for evening performances at various locations throughout the downtown.
“We have a wide variety of music for people and it will be cool to have it totally accessible without the need for tickets,” Jazz in the Valley board president Tony Swartz said. “A lot of people are planning on dropping in.”
The locations for this year’s festival include the Rotary Pavilion, the Hotel Windrow, both in the lobby and the Top of the Burg, the Red Pickle parking lot, the Pearl Bar & Grill.
Organizers have added the Griswold Quintet in the Red Pickle parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get the party started on Saturday during the Farmer’s Market.
“We’ve never done this format before, so I don’t honestly know how the crowds will look for each performance,” Swartz said. “Everybody’s into it. With the Farmers Market, Becky Griswold is the piano player that usually plays with Mel Peterson, and her husband, Jon. There will be a trumpet, sax and drummer from the Big Band.
“So, they’ll play for people wandering around the market. It’s nice to be able to add more music there.”
Ellensburg locals Mel Peterson and Rusty Cage will share their unique style of music, coming at it from different perspectives. Peterson has been the mainstay for the gospel show in years past. She will bring that southern-style vocal delivery, shaped by influences like Roberta Flack and Aretha Franklin, to the Top of the Burg Friday night.
Rusty Cage is up at the Red Pickle parking lot on Saturday, bringing a variety of country influenced songs to the forefront. Both have played the Jazz in the Valley before, and both know how to take their audiences to a new level of enjoyment.
Friday night’s lineup showcases a talented variety with Harmonious Funk at the Red Pickle, Dmitri Matheny Group with Gail Pettis at the Pearl Bar & Grill and Michael Powers playing inside at the Hotel Windrow.
Rusty Cage hits it hard at the Red Pickle on Saturday night, while Nick Mardon entertains on The Top of the Burg and Powers plays the evening performance at the Pearly Bar & Grill.
Longtime Jazz in the Valley favorites the Sidewalk Stompers will play both days at the Rotary Pavilion from 5 to 8 p.m.
“It should be a lot of fun,” Swartz said.