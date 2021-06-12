It took the COVID-19 pandemic to move it off its spot for the first time in over two decades when organizers moved it to Oregon in 2020 because of health restrictions.
But the 25th annual Luke Mezich Memorial Team Roping & Barrel Race is back where it belongs at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena. The annual fundraiser will be over Father’s Day weekend, June 18-20, raising money for the Spirit Therapeutic Riding Center in the name of a young calf roper, team roper that died in a car accident in 1996.
The poster reads, “Racin and ropin for kids,” and anybody who knew Mezich has to believe he would be proud of the event that has spanned 25 years, doing right by young riders.
“We’ve been doing this event, since we lost Luke in 1996,” his father Steve Mezich said. “Personally, this is one of the most important things our family has ever done. Luke was a good son, brother, uncle, and this has kept our family together.
“Doing something to benefit others and passing something forward in the name of our son means the world to us. Luke is with us every day and he’s the inspiration to this event. We have a ton of sponsors in the Pacific Northwest and we’re just very, very lucky. I think he would approve.”
Seems only right it’s on Father’s Day weekend. The three-day event features some of the best ropers and barrel racers in the Northwest. The Minor Brothers, Brady and Riley, have participated from time to time when schedule permits. There’s been a National Finals Rodeo barrel racer here and there, so who knows what the field will look like?
“When we started doing this, it was a family decision to do something in memory of Luke that our whole family loved to do. We had a backyard team roping for the first four years. Twenty-one years ago, we moved it here to Ellensburg and have raised almost $500,000 for families in need,” said Steve, who said having the event on Father’s Day weekend is as therapeutic for him as much as it is for the Luke’s memory.
“It sure made us feel good in spite of losing our son, that’s for darn sure.”
There has been as many as 900 teams in the past with thousands of ropers. It’s hard to say how many teams will participate this year with organizers taking walk-up entries, but it’s always a good event for a good cause in the name of a good man.
This year during as part of the opening ceremonies organizers will turn out a commemorative steer in Luke’s memory. Steve’s grandson Brayden Schmidt granddaughter Rio will be in the box.
“Brayden will make the call, but they won’t give chase. The steer will take off and we’ll have a moment of silence to reflect on Luke and what we’re doing,” Steve said. “We’ll let out another steer out in memory of Dameon Sharkey, who passed four years after we lost Luke.
“Dameon dedicated his life to helping people needing to support for physical disabilities. There will probably be seven or eight commemorative steers in all. We’ll ask the headers to form a line and the heelers to form another, so when we bring the steers back to the pen, there will be a chute for them to run through.”
There will not be live music or barbecue this year, but children can participate in dummy roping games and other activities, while adults partake in the silent auction. The fundraiser has raised over $90,000 the past four years for scholarships for families, Steve said.
“All the money that we collect from the roper’s fees, silent auction goes to the scholarship fund at Spirit for kids that need therapeutic riding that can’t afford to pay for it,” said volunteer Nancy Wilson, who is in her 20th year. “Spirit pays it forward to other riding centers in the Pacific Northwest.
“They’ve donated to at least one riding center in Idaho, Montana and Oregon. But our money goes to the local group, and they do what they can.”
STARTS WITH BARREL RACING
Barrel racing starts at 7 p.m., June 18 and roping action gets going at 9:30 a.m. on both June 19-20.
“We’ll have an opening ceremony on that Saturday morning at 9 o’clock where recognize former roper friends, who have passed away,” Wilson said. “I think we’ll have some guests from Spirit and some of the kids will be there to meet the public.
“When everything comes to a close on Sunday (June 20), we’ll have a closing ceremony where we award our prizes — five trophy saddles. We’ll also have trophy buckles, halters. It’s a six-tier award structure.”
Washington state is hoping to get back to a pre-pandemic lifestyle by the end of the month and roping fans can get a little jump on that and raise money for a good cause in the meantime.