A time-honored local tradition was back this year, an event that could easily be one of the most unique in the entire state.
All the action was below the bar Saturday as the 32nd annual Brick Saloon Spittoon Races kicked off again to a full house in Roslyn. As with most public events, the races were cancelled in both 2020 and 2021. Brick bartender and official boat launcher Franny Castrilli said the counts on both the entrants and spectators were on par with the events prior to the pandemic.
“I think it went really well, and we had a great turnout,” she said. “It was kind of just like picking up where we left off. It was just a good time.”
This year, Castrilli said there were 124 total entries. The wooden boats are the most popular category of four in the event, the other three categories being paper and plastic, soap and wax, and experimental boats with motors or propellers on them. Each category competes in heats of two boats at a time due to the narrowness of the spittoon, racing down a 23-foot section. Each race takes approximately 45 seconds, and the winners of each category are awarded cash prizes.
A TIME-HONORED TRADITION
Due to its uniqueness, the races have historically packed the historic saloon, and this year was no different. The bar becomes so full that Castrilli said the races are broadcast on televisions around the bar so everyone can see the action.
“It’s standing room only most of the time,” she said. “It’s a great, exciting chaos.”
The party starts early, with registration at 10 a.m. and the action kicks off at noon. Historically, the races and surrounding celebrations have gone on late into the night, sometimes even up to 10 hours after the first races make their way down the water. This year, Castrilli said some adjustments were made to keep things a little more reasonable.
“This year, we made the wooden boats single elimination instead of double elimination,” she said. “That has made it go a little bit quicker so we can be done by 5. The plastic boats are still double elimination, so it does take a little longer to run those.”
Castrilli said the roots of the race go back to previous bar owner Jim Luster, but the current team running it was originally from the Easton Saloon. Castrilli used to bartend in Easton, which is how she got involved with the event about seven years ago. The Easton team has been helping put on the race for over 20 years.
“They needed more help, so they brought me up here,” she said. “Now I work for the Brick, so it works out. It’s a bunch of older people who have been doing it for a long time.”
Castrilli said competitors come from all over the region to try their creations out on the water. This year, she said two longtime event participants who recently passed away were honored at the event. Local resident and famed Portland Mavericks pitcher Jim Swanson and former Easton Saloon owner Mike Sweet were remembered for their participation in the local tradition. Swanson used to help put on the races, with Sweet announcing the heats for years.
“We started the event out with races in their honor,” she said.
With the resumption of events in the region, Castrilli said it was a good feeling to get the races going again after two years of cancellations.
“I think the main thing is it gives people a sense of normalcy again, which we haven’t had in a while,” she said. “It’s always great to be able to host small-town events like this. It’s important for the community to be able to get together and do stuff like this.”