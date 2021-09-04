4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market sale By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Sep 4, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 4-H member McKenzie Basterrechea shows her lamb, which sold for $14,000 in the annual 4-H endoment animal auction. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record McKenzie Basterrechea poses with members of the Kittitas County Junior Livestock Sale Committee after the committee paid $14,000 for her lamb at the annual 4-H endowment animal auction. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record 4-H Endowment Trust Fund Vice President Mark Crowley takes bids during the endowment animal auction at Friday’s annual market sale in Bloom Pavilion. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record 4-H member Elizabeth Sheeley walks with her pig Theo during Friday's annual market sale in Bloom Pavilion. A child shows his pig during Friday's annual market sale in Bloom Pavilion. A child shows her pig during the annual market sale Friday at Bloom Pavilion. A cornerstone of the Kittitas County Fair kicked off in person again Friday, and as always, the money raised from the event stays within the community.The 2020 Kittitas County Fair Market Sale showcased approximately 170 animals raised by local 4-H and FFA members. Leading off the sale was this year's 4-H endowment animal, a 117-pound lamb raised by McKenzie Basterrechea, and it brought a hefty sum of $14,000. The winning bidder was the Kittitas County Junior Livestock Committee.“The purchase of the endowment lamb is a way for the KCJLSC to continue their longstanding tradition of support for both 4-H and FFA programs and ensures that there will be resources available to continue to grow and foster these programs for many years to come,” Sale Committee President Brandon Petit said in a release from the committee. The committee transferred organizational duties of the sale this year to the Kittitas County Fair Board, and committee member Jeff La Valley said placing the winning bid on the endowment animal was their way of keeping the money within the programs they have supported for decades. The animal will be processed and donated to a local food bank.“The committee has run the sale for years, and over the course of those years we had accumulated some money in our account from the sale,” he said. “We view as money that has come from the kids, and we want to give it back to the kids. The endowment is a wonderful way to do that because it helps the kids into the future forever.”Although the fair was cancelled last year, La Valley said the clubs were able to conduct their sale in a virtual format.“It was a live auction that happened in real time, but it was all virtual,” he said.Each year, La Valley said the auction raises approximately $500,000 for the kids who participate in it, and said it is one of the largest livestock sales of its type in the region.Although last year’s event was successful in its temporary format, La Valley said he is happy to see physical people back in the stands bidding on the animals. “I think it’s really awesome,” he said. “It brings the community back together and we need it. It’s really good for the kids because the spirit of what this is all about is what is most important.”As the auction got into gear, La Valley said he sees the community support of the 4-H and FFA students as the foundation for why fairs are so important to the communities they serve.“I think this is the core of the fair,” he said. “We come around the fair to see the animals and see the kids. Seeing the kids come together to show off their summer’s hard work is an accumulation of all of that. I think this event is absolutely critical, and without this event I don’t think you have a fair.”A LITTLE OF EVERYTHINGAt Friday’s auction, attendees had the opportunity to bid on swine, goats, lambs, beef, and the newest addition, mini beef. The sale brochure said the miniature Hereford has been developed over the past 30 years by selective breeding, and that the only difference between it and a traditional Hereford is the height, with both sharing the same body profile and dressing percentage.As she waited to show her 257-pound Hampshire cross Theo, 4-H Hot Diggity Pigs member Elizabeth Sheeley talked about the awards she has won along the way to the sale, as well as some of his unique quirks.“He likes eggs,” she said of Theo. “Pigs are like the smartest animals, and they are just really sweet.”Sheeley has been participating in the sale for five years now, and said she gets excited every year to show her animal. She said her favorite thing about being in 4-H is working with other club members and having the experience of showing animals at the fair, as well as seeing the support that community members show for groups like hers each year at the sale.“We’re really thankful for the people that help us,” she said. 