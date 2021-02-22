The local art community is always willing to go the extra mile to lend a helping hand and the 420 LOFT Art Gallery will do its part when it opens its exhibit on March 6.
The 420 LOFT Art Gallery is hosting a fundraising exhibition to support the Friends in Service to Humanity (FISH) Food Bank.
“At least 30% of all sales going to support FISH,” artist Scott Mayberry said. “We thought it would be a good fundraiser and then we found out this is their 50th anniversary and they’ve been going through a tough time because of COVID-19. So that makes it all the more worthwhile.”
There will be an estimated 25 to 30 artists’ work on display when the exhibit opens on Saturday, March 6. The artwork will be diverse to each artist’s unique style, but there is also a prize for best “fish and food” themed pieces.
“There will be some sculptor, but mostly, as I looked around, the exhibit will be paintings,” Mayberry said. “There’s a lot of talent in the county, so the show will be an exciting level of work.
“We’ll have a couple of awards, including Best Fish work.”
There will also be a donation box for visitors to contribute non-perishable goods for the food bank.
This exhibit corresponds with the 50-year anniversary of FISH. The local organization was founded as a faith-based organization, FISH remains true to the values of service to the community and commitment to anyone needing help.
FISH partners in the community to share its values and commitment to improving our community-at-large. The programs and services are intentionally directed to strengthening resources that are available for the most vulnerable among us, especially seniors and children.