As the Ellensburg Music Festival moves closer to showtime under its new brand, one thing is for sure. Music fans will see some great music with access to 17 shows at seven venues over two days.
Friday night (July 29) on the rooftop at The Hotel Windrow promises to be a show-topper New Orleans style with the 45th Street Brass. The group showcases an exceptional blend of funk, jazz, soul and pop music rising out of the Seattle music scene.
The brass band setup means that the groove is at the center of the music, like on the streets of New Orleans, driving each song and serving as the connecting thread, both within the songs and within the whole set.
The grooves themselves have more in common with the funk and hip hop traditions as opposed to the Crescent City.
The 45th Street Brass consists of Trevor Parrish on trumpet, Dave Marriott on trombone, Peter Daniel on saxophones, Nelson Bell on sousaphone, Matthew Goodin on drums and the dynamic voice of Annie Jantzer singing up front.
They mix in a little jazz, funk, some soul and hip hop, and what comes out is a powerful horn and groove driven sonic experience. Over the years, 45th St Brass has been made up of some of the best horn section players in the northwest.
Fans should look out for their upcoming single from Color Red records and their release “New Soul,” scheduled to come out this fall.
The name might have changed from Jazz in the Valley, but festival-goers can expect the same Ellensburg favorites. The music genres include funk, blues, jazz, swing, and Latin, soul.