After a few weeks of holding steady at 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Kittitas County has been credited with a 15th confirmed case by the state Department of Health, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.

The 15th confirmed case was an individual who was initially assigned to King County, because of owning two homes.  However, the individual spends the majority of their time in Kittitas County, so the information was changed.  In addition, the individual’s onset of illness was February of 2020, so was not contracted within Kittitas County during the last 21 days.

“We know that people are anxious,” said Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson.  “We do have a plan in place and we will not be allowed by the state to move forward if we are not able to protect the health of residents of Kittitas County.”

Kittitas County is seeking a variance from the state to advance to Phase 2 of Washington’s Phased Approach to COVID-19. In the news release, county health officials said the application potentially could be reviewed today (Wednesday).

County officials said due to the nature of the 15th confirmed case, they do not believe it will affect the variance application.

