Ride like the wind or ride against the wind, Ellensburg likely will offer a little of both during its celebration of National Bike Month.
On Friday, people are encouraged to bike to work or the university campus. People participating can stop by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce for a free breakfast, provided to anyone who shows up on a bike. On May 21 there is a community ride from Unity Park to the Renslow Trestle along the Palouse to Cascade State Park Trail.
This community ride starts at 9 a.m. and is free to anyone who shows up. It will be a 13-mile ride to the trestle, and another 13 miles back, people are encouraged to bring proper equipment including capable bikes and helmets.
“Anyone is welcome to join and ride the whole thing, and I suspect a lot of the mountain bikers who are pretty experienced probably will ride the whole thing both ways,” said City of Ellensburg Public Information Officer Nicole Klauss.
According to Klauss, about eight people registered in advance of the ride to get free transportation back to Ellensburg once they reach the trestle. The ride may get more difficult on the return trip thanks to the wind. People who were unable to register can still get a ride back by scheduling a pickup with friends or family.
Ellensburg organizations worked together to make this ride possible, including the city, the Chamber of Commerce, the Ellensburg Downtown Association, Central Transit, Central Washington University, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Evergreen Bike Alliance and Washington State Parks. Ellensburg Bicycle and the Recycle Shop will be on-site to help people on the trail and at the start. The Odd Fellows will be hosting a bike giveaway at the start of the ride.
One person going for the ride will be Ellensburg Mayor Nancy Lilliquist, who said she did a practice ride of the route about a month ago.
“It is a way to highlight bicycling in Ellensburg,” Lillquist said. “It is a good way to get around, a nice form of recreation. … I’m looking forward to Saturday morning and seeing lots of folks out there and am praying for good weather.”
This is the first community trail ride as a city, and Lillquist said she isn’t sure what to expect. The group may stick close together, or some people may just take off and try to be the first to finish.
“I think there will be some who ride as a group and others who go at their own pace, and either way is perfectly fine,” Lillquist said. “It is just a way to celebrate the trail, celebrate the works that state parks have done and celebrate biking in Ellensburg, specifically how easy it is to get around on a bike.”
Washington State Parks and Recreation Interpretive Specialist, Kevin Lieske, said he will be “leading” the pack and will open all the access gates for the group. He said a ranger pickup truck will be following the ride as a support vehicle in case anyone needs assistance.
The Renslow Trestle was chosen as a turnaround/endpoint for the ride because of the recent renovations to the structure. Lieske said it has been fenced off to all traffic until it was repaired last year. Now it is clear for all kinds of trail travelers from hikers to horse riders.