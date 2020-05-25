A day to remember May 25, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 An obelisk stands to commemorate unknown American soldiers at Brick Road Memorial Park and High Valley Cemetery. Jacob Ford / Daily Record An American flag is seen planted at a veterans grave Sunday at Brick Road Memorial Park and High Valley Cemetery. Jacob Ford | Daily Record ABOVE AND BELOW: American flags are seen planted at veterans’ graves Sunday at Brick Road Memorial Park and High Valley Cemetery. Jacob Ford | Daily Record An American flag is seen planted at a veterans grave Sunday at Brick Road Memorial Park and High Valley Cemetery. Jacob Ford / Daily Record An American flag is seen planted at a veterans grave Sunday at Brick Road Memorial Park and High Valley Cemetery. Jacob Ford / Daily Record An American flag is seen planted at a veterans grave Sunday at Brick Road Memorial Park and High Valley Cemetery. Jacob Ford | Daily Record An American flag is seen planted at a veterans grave Sunday at Brick Road Memorial Park and High Valley Cemetery. Jacob Ford | Daily Record An American flag is seen planted at a veterans grave Sunday at Brick Road Memorial Park and High Valley Cemetery. Jacob Ford | Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There will be no public Memorial Day ceremonies due to the COVID-19 restrictions but local cemeteries still reflect remembrances for those who gave their lives in service to the country. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cemetery Ceremony Memorial Day Remembrance Restriction Service Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Activate Your Online Account Today Activate Don't have an account? Become a member today for less than $10/month and get your news any way you want it! Subscribe Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas County officials ask visitors to stay away Memorial Day weekendKittitas County Sheriff conducting search in Blewett Pass areaWildlife agents make difficult decision to use lethal force on cougarPeople in Kittitas County directed to wear cloth face masksEllensburg native Coleman Sparling transferring after one season with University of Texas Arlington basketballGovernor Inslee Approves 31 Kittitas County Businesses for the Working Washington Small Business Emergency GrantMore COVID-19 cases from Twin City outbreakSaturday's Farmers Market first big gathering since COVID-19 restrictionsRyan Whitaker was on pace to beat his brother's 18-hole course record, but he decided not to finish outGuest column: State moving COVID-19 goalposts Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter