Morgan Middle School said goodbye to its eighth-graders for the last time on Thursday. Students graduating from MMS drove by the school with their families, to wave goodbye.
Normally, the end-of-the-year celebration is an assembly where awards are handed out to students, but because of COIVD-19 this was not possible. MMS staff came up with the idea of a drive-by ceremony.
Teachers waved signs as their students drove by. Students waved back, both yelling hello and goodbye as it happened. Each student stopped by their adviser to receive a gift bag containing candy, an ice cream coupon, an inspirational note and a class sticker.
Principal Michelle Bibich was at the end of the line, handing out awards to students. Staff selected awards for community service, fine arts, citizenship awards and humanitarian. One of each award was handed out to a boy and girl. Around 230 8th graders graduated from MMS, and symbolically moved on to high school.
Advisory teachers have taught the same group of students since they arrived at MMS. The class is assigned to a teacher and stays as a group. These teachers know these students better than any other, and it is why they are the ones handing out the gift bags to their students. Some students gave their own gifts to teachers, usually notes and flowers.
This was a chance for all of MMS to say goodbye to the students, not just the eighth-grade teachers.
“This is great,” said eighth-grade teacher and ASB adviser Lori Leach. “We get to see faces, we haven’t seen faces (since school shutdown). We have only seen screens and heard voices, so it’s really fun for the teachers to see the kids that they haven’t seen for 10 weeks.”
This ceremony was not just about graduating from middle school, but about moving on to high school. After the students drove past MMS, they headed to Ellensburg High School, where a welcoming party met the new class of freshmen.
The incoming freshmen were welcomed to EHS by activities coordinator Haley Naboychik and the Link Leaders, the students who will be helping the freshmen transition to high school. They students lined the EHS parking lot, waving signs and saying hello to the new freshmen.
“We just wanted to find a way to celebrate the kids and wish them well,” Bibich said. “We are really proud of this group of kids and we know they are going to do wonderful things. This is a great way to be able to do something when we couldn’t do it the normal way.”