Kittitas County Historical Museum executive director Sadie Thayer has secured a total of $792,000 through three separate grants to begin Phase I of a restoration project to bring the building purchased in 1974 back to past glory.

From the ashes of the Great Ellensburg Fire that devastated downtown in 1889 came something of historical significance that’s still standing today.

The 134-year-old, 60-by-80-foot, two-floor Caldwell Building has held up remarkably well over the course of time. But like all things, even bricks need to be restored and it is time to replace and repair several locations throughout the building to ensure the integrity of the structure.


