Central Washington University has selected A. James Wohlpart as the new university president.
Wohlpart got his Ph.D. and bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Tennessee and a Masters of Art in English from Colorado State.
He has over 25 years of experience in higher education, and currently works as the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Northern Iowa (UNI). He served as interim president of UNI in 2016-17.
“There is a very close alignment with my own personal values and goals, and those of the university,” Wohlpart said. “To be quite frank, that is what I’m interested in, in leadership is to be authentic and lead with integrity, so there has to be that kind of close alignment.”
Through a press release, and introductory video and a press conference, the Ellensburg community and CWU got to meet the future president of the university.
Wohlpart said he is thankful to the search committee for offering him the position, and to the community for making its specific needs known. He hopes to be the leader they wanted.
“A person with a deep commitment to inclusion and diversity, a leader who values transparency and shared governance,” he said. “Someone with a record of supporting sustainability. And finally, a person prepared to lead Central to the next level of excellence.”
Wohlpart grew up in a small college town of 1,200 in Gambier, Ohio, where his father taught at Kenyon College. He said he is looking forward to coming back to a college town, where there is a “deep interconnection between the community and the institution, and we will have to make sure that relationship and that partnership is very very strong.”
He said he was impressed by the beauty of the university when he visited, and is thankful to current President James Gaudino for doing a “phenomenal job.”
“I will stand on the shoulders of a giant,” Wohlpart said.
Wohlpart sees two long-term issues he hopes to address during his time as CWU president. The first is the impact the changing demographic of the nation has on the university. He wants to ensure the campus is welcoming a wide range of students. The second is the university budget. He said CWU will have to find some kind of resilience in the budget, and a goal of his is to find ways to increase fundraising on campus.
He also hopes to be committed to diversity and inclusivity on campus. He said there is an economic, civic and moral imperative to address this issue at CWU.
“I am a white, cisgendered man, heterosexual, currently able bodied who was raised a Christian,” Wohlpart said. “Now, I have a responsibility to use that privilege to dismantle the system that oppresses so many in our society… I recognize that the work of privilege is to spread the table for others, to increase access, building a bridge to the future for every individual who we welcome into our community.”
A challenge Wohlpart will face as president is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, or even still experiencing it (he hopes to take over as president around June. 21, although that is subject to change). He wants to continue to use the technology skills that have been learned over the pandemic. For example, using technology to help with student recruitment. He said, at UNI, they used technology to “gamify” parts of the student orientation process, this has engaged potential students, and helped prepare them for when they arrived at campus in person.
“When we get past this (pandemic) when we have enough individuals who are vaccinated, we get that herd immunity, what we need to do is begin to find ways to celebrate this very long, very hard trajectory that we have been through, so that we can actually, hopefully, put it behind ourselves and find ways to engage with the community again,” he said.
Wohlpart’s annual salary will be $400,000, approximately the same as current President James L. Gaudino. Additional information about the new president can be found at: www.cwu.edu/15-president.