Tiered starts will have to be used in Ellensburg schools unless the district can hire five to eight new bus drivers, according to Ellensburg School District officials.
The district lost 33% of its bus drivers since the last spring, and has been trying to hire replacements but has received no applications since fall.
“I guess that’s a call to the community, time to step up and start driving,” ESD Board Member Dan Shissler said at the study meeting Wednesday.
At the public comment section of the school board meeting on Wednesday, many parents and teachers commented how they understood the problems with bus drivers the district was facing, but they were unhappy with how the district didn’t communicate this problem with the community until just before the deadline to hire new drivers.
“It’s time for everybody to be very creative, and the fact that we are just two weeks before the deadline that the board set,” Ellensburg Teacher Association President Donna Grassel said. “All of the sudden we’re scrambling and we are letting the public know that we really need these drivers? I’m just calling it the way I see it, you (the ESD Board) waited a little bit too long.”
The two start time/transportation models being considered by the district are the transfer system, which would have all schools start between 7:45 — 8:30 a.m. and end between 2:45 — 3:30 p.m. The potential tiered start program is a more spread out, with different education levels starting hours apart, and has been used by the district during the coronavirus pandemic.
The time differences of the tiered system has led many parents and teachers to prefer the transfer system, essentially the same system used before the pandemic. The tiered start system would have elementary level school starting and ending nearly two hours earlier than secondary levels.
“There is considerable concern that tiered starts are not best for students. Regardless of whether elementary students or secondary students start early, it is far from ideal,” Grassel told the Daily Record in an email. “One of the biggest concerns is from an equity standpoint because tiered starts have a significant impact on some of our most marginalized populations.”
Superintendent Jinger Haberer said at the study meeting the district has heard from the community and would be willing to consider using the transfer models for next school year, but needs the drivers in order to make the model work.
According to ESD Transportation Director Eric Engle, finding bus drivers is not just an ESD issue, but is one faced by many districts across the state.
“Bus drivers are like unicorns, they are pretty rare and you don’t see them very often,” Engle said. “It takes a special individual to want to drive a vehicle with 50 bouncing babies in the back making a lot of racket, and do it on two separate shifts that leave a big chunk of the day in the middle kind of open.”
Haberer also said during the board meeting that the district will have to switch to a tiered start system when the new elementary school, Ida Nason Aronica opens in full during the 2022-23 school year, again simply because the district does not have enough bus drivers to use the transfer schedule.
People interested in signing up to be a bus driver or substitute driver can do so through the ESD Human Resources website. Haberer said the board will meet to continue this discussion at the next meeting on April 29. This will also be the deadline potential drivers to sign up for next year, as it takes time to train the drivers and get them ready.