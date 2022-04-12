While the Norwegian Foot March is supposed to be a challenge for the men and women serving in the U.S. military, no one was expecting just how challenging the weather was going to make it.
For the first time in weeks, it snowed in the Ellensburg area, to make things worse it was combined with rain and winds reaching 30 miles per hour. The Norwegian Foot March is one of the most challenging foreign military badges. Participants must carry a 25 pound rucksack 18.6 miles in a required time limit. The youngest men had 4 1/2 hours to complete the ruck, whereas the oldest group of females had 5:15.
“The wind was pretty much there the whole time but it was a tailwind until about halfway,” said U.S. Army Cadet from Pacific Lutheran University, Olav Stanton. “As soon as we turned around, dude it was just, straight on headwind. From mile 13 to really about the end it was just a joy man, just a sandblaster of snow bro, it sucked.”
Stanton was the first to complete the march, with a time of 3:07. Second place went to Cadet Logan Miller from Seattle University, who finished in 3:30. Third went to Captain Christian Souza who finished at 3:43. The average time for men was 4:17 and for women it was 4:30.
Out of the 239 participants in the march, only 114 passed and received their Norwegian Armed Forces badge called the Marsjmerket. According to CWU ROTC Isaac Sandoval, the badge can be worn on the Army Service Uniform as a foreign badge once they receive their certificates from the Norwegian Embassy and get it verified by their respective units.
“The weather made the march from a challenging event to a true test of physical strength and mental determination,” Sandoval said. “Participants battled the harsh weather and their own will to keep going despite being fatigued and cold. All participants should feel proud of their accomplishment yesterday (the march was held April. 8), regardless of if they passed, finished but didn’t pass, or were unable to finish.”
The Norwegian Foot March is a nighttime march, so it started at 8 p.m. at the Kittitas County fairgrounds. The participants rucked east on the John Wayne Trail halfway (9.3 miles), then turned around and came back. The participants were not just cadets, but military men and women stationed all over the Pacific Northwest. There were also a small number of civilian participants.
The wind in Ellensburg was doing what it usually does, and was blowing east at high speeds, meaning when people turned around at the halfway point, the march became much harder. It was also around this time that the rain and snow started, making the run extremely uncomfortable for everyone.
Sandoval said they were expecting high winds, but the rain and snow was a surprise. He and the other organizers coordinated vehicles to provide warmth and transportation for marchers who needed to drop out. He said the cold drained the strength from the runners, and increased the number of rolled or sprained ankles. Some participants had to be taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare and “they have been well taken care of,” according to Sandoval.
Despite the weather, Miller said the run was worth it. He did not bring gloves or a heavy coat because he was not expecting the rain and snow, but he is happy to have finished second, and will be back next year if CWU continues to host.
“I feel good about it,” he said. “I’ll look back on this forever.”
This is the second year in a row CWU ROTC has hosted the Norwegian Foot March. Normally, the march has to be observed by a member of the Norwegian armed forces, but it was not required last year because of the pandemic, and this year Norway is preoccupied with European affairs. However, Sandoval did have to coordinate with the embassy to get clearance to host the march.