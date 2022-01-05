First baby 2022

Michael Padilla-Figueroa was born at 9:12 a.m., Jan. 1, the first baby of the year in Kittitas County,

Jeniffer and Miguel Padilla did not think they would be spending the first few hours of the new year in the hospital, but it seemed baby Michael wanted to be the first baby born in 2022.

“He was three days past his due date, we were expecting him sooner, like around Christmas time, but he wanted to make an entrance,” Jeniffer said.

Michael was born at 9:12 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022. He is 8.9 pounds, 19 inches long and is the third baby in the Padilla family. His two older sisters are 3 and 6, and were excited to celebrate the new year by finally meeting their baby brother.

The Padillas were celebrating New Year’s Eve with the family, but decided to go to bed before bringing in the new year because they were tired. Little did they know they would be woken up at 3:20 a.m. with contraction pains and soon found themselves on the way to the hospital.

“We got ready to celebrate New Year’s Eve on Friday with family, and surprisingly I was feeling calm. I guess it was the calm before the storm,” Jeniffer said.

The family had gone to the hospital on Dec. 30 because she was in pain, but it was a false alarm. They then had an appointment for Jan. 4 and they thought they were going to make it, but Michael had other plans.

“We weren’t expecting it (to be the New Year’s Baby) when we got there, they were like ‘you guys are the first ones here. Since everything started going really fast, and after he was born, they just came in and told us ‘you guys are still the only ones here and he is the first baby born of the year.’ I was tired and I just kept asking, ‘are we really the only ones here? Are you sure he’s the first one?’”

Jeniffer and Miguel both have birthdays in January, and are excited to be sharing a birthday month with their son. Jeniffer is 26 years old and Miguel is 28. The family lives in Kittitas and Michael was born at Kittitas Valley Healthcare.

