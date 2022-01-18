Skiing is one of the perfect activities for a pandemic as it requires gloves, masks, goggles and wide open spaces. Combined with the snowfall Snoqualmie Pass has seen over the last month, and you have a recipe for a fantastic skiing season.
Snowboarder Dennis Lee used the pandemic as a chance to learn how to snowboard. He got a pass because it was an outdoor activity and it was easy to social distance. He had the day off work on Friday, Jan. 14 and decided he would head to the mountain once again.
“I like it, it’s great for people who are learning how to snowboard, and the runs are a little shorter but it’s really close to Seattle,” Lee said. “It’s a great home mountain and it’s a great beginners mountain.”
The mountain’s natural slopes and fresh snow are a luxury for skiers who live in the Northwest. Owen Chen has skied in Austria and Virginia, both used fake snow in their resorts. While it gets the job done, it’s simply not as fun as the real stuff seen in Washington.
“The environment is different, the real snow will stay up, while the fake snow melts really quick because of the higher temperatures. There was a time where I hit a stone (because the fake snow melted) which could have been deadly,” Lee said. “The real snow is good.”
William Mould and Juan Ogaz shred mountains three to four times a week on their snowboards. They keep coming back to experience the lifestyle of those who enjoy the mountains. The adrenaline of a clean run combined with the flow of snowboarding pulls them back to the mountain nearly every day.
“Taking big jumps and doing lines that kinda test you and push you to the limits, it’s fun,” Mould said.
The lifestyle of a skier/snowboarder is a dedicated one. A group of over a half dozen friends were taking advantage of Snoqualmie's large amount of night skiing by hitting their first run at 6:30 p.m., with plans to keep snowboarding until closing at 10 p.m.
Not everyone in this group was an experienced snowboarder. Some, like Paxton Byrd had been skiing before, but was about to hit his first run ever as a boarder.
“I’m nervous for sure, but also a little excited,” he said. “I was a good enough skier so I guess we’ll see if it helps out.”
Luckily for Byrd, most of his group were experienced snowboarders who were ready and willing to teach him. One such expert was Blaise Davis, who has been boarding his entire life. He said they try to go to ski resorts every other weekend, and they plan to hit other resorts in Washington during the season.
“We’re not biased to any one resort, it just depends who has the better snow at the time and that’s where we end up going,” Davis said.
The night skiing at Snoqualmie is one of the major draws of the resort. Lights are stationed on many of the runs, and provide people with enough visibility to enjoy the mountain hours after other resorts would close.
The real snow and night skiing is not the only reason people came to the Snoqualmie resort. Stevens Pass has both, but many skiers and snowboarders who had season tickets to Stevens Pass went out of their way to avoid the resort because of staffing issues.
“My biggest complaint right now for Stevens Pass is, they are not hiring enough people to sustain the amount of snow we are seeing this year and be able to work through that,” Davis said. “With that in mind you are going to need more people to work the resort. I paid all this money for the Epic Pass (the Epic Pass provides unlimited access to any resort owned by Vail) and I haven’t been able to use it on, like, 30% of the mountain.”
Skier Erin Vig has been skiing for nearly 20 years, and also has a season pass to Stevens, but doesn’t want to be limited. Currently, Stevens has about half their lifts open on a given weekday.
“They only have about three lifts open right now, so I came to Snoqualmie instead,” Vig said. “I wanted to go skiing and standing in line all day isn’t really my thing.”
Vig said she might go back to Stevens if they are able to open all their lifts, otherwise she will keep coming back to Snoqualmie.