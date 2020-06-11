I spent my formative years in the Bay Area of California — a diverse part of our nation— where it was completely normal for me to spend my school days among teachers and peers of many cultures, heritages and tongues. It was completely normal for my parents and me to hang out with all kinds of folks from many walks of life — we broke bread, played games, learned traditions. We found friendship in our shared humanity.
Many years and moves later, I landed in a small town in the foothills of the Sierras, and was confronted for the first time with overt racism. There was a good-sized band of skinheads at my high school campus, and everyone knew the ideologies they espoused. I also saw and heard many aggressions — both macro and micro — that were generally accepted, laughed at, or laughed off by many of the other students. My freshman brain literally could not comprehend what I witnessed in that community, and I asked myself time and again how it was even possible for such backward attitudes to exist in the world. How blissfully unaware I was of the realities in the world at large.
Thirty-five years later, I am painfully aware that those same antiquated attitudes and realities still exist not just in the world at large, but in our own community. And while they tend to live a little further underground than they did decades ago (it’s no longer acceptable in most circles to be overtly racist, after all), the attitudes are still there. How do I know?
As a public school teacher, I have had to report about and attempt to enlighten students who felt free to use the “n” word to address classmates of color; who felt free to use the “b” word to refer to classmates of Latino descent; who felt free to use any number of derogatory names to refer to female classmates, or differently-oriented classmates. I once had to address a room full of highly capable students to help some of them understand that it wasn’t acceptable to bully and torment other students by chanting, “Build that wall, deport them all!” to anyone, much less the natural-born United States citizens that they had made assumptions about and shouted at in the cafeteria — some of whom were sitting in that self-same room.
While in relationship with a man of color, I witnessed him being followed around a small store by a clerk who watched his every move while I was left to wander freely. We once walked toward the entrance of Fred Meyer hand in hand while the “n” word was shouted at him through the window of a packed SUV driving by — one person did the shouting, while the rest of the passengers laughed. We experienced our fair share of stares being out and about together, especially after our son was born.
As the parents of a child of color, my son’s father and I have had to approach school personnel to discuss critical issues. There were some elementary incidents on the playground related to inclusion/exclusion, with skin color at the core (as expressed by the kids involved). Another time, it was about being denied access to appropriately leveled education after the principal was pressured, and promises were withdrawn. At another point, it was about advocating that something be done to help diversify student perspectives, because of the charged teasing he endured about the (traditionally ethnic) way he chose to style his hair. Upon entering the middle school building on a non-school day, he wore his hat backward and was asked by an adult if he was “livin’ the thug life.”
And yet the most damaging day came when my son, at 11 years of age, had his drone picked up by a gust of wind, and deposited into the fenced back yard of a neighbor down the street. He came inside to tell me what had happened, and went to knock on the neighbor’s door to see if he could get his drone back. The neighbor felt so “threatened” (her word) by his presence on her front porch that she refused to open the door, and called the police. So instead of being greeted by a neighbor, perhaps even being allowed to pick up his toy, my son was confronted by law enforcement, and asked to explain himself. Later, when I confronted the neighbor about her choice, she assured me that it had nothing to do with the color of his skin.
This past week, I found myself needing to have another conversation with my son about issues of race, and how to stay safe as a young man of color in this broken world. Helping him again through his anxiety, and using all the tools I can think of to help him process his emotion, get those feelings up and out into the open and into the light of day, so that his own heart doesn’t get poisoned by what he sees going on in the world; by history repeating itself over and over and over again. Helping him to understand that the world isn’t a bad place, but that there are certainly some bad actors in it, and you never know which one you’re going to run into on any given day. And so this then is how to live wisely, rather than in ignorance or fear.
Racism — every “ism” — is an issue of the heart, which is why we see it everywhere; even here. If we want to see change in our world, we have to get brutally honest about what lies within our own hearts. We have to examine why those things are there; where they come from. We have to shine light in those dark places, and challenge what we find. We must open our hearts not only to share who we are, but to learn who others are; to understand experiences different from our own. This, I believe, is one part of the path forward.