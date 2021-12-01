Downer County Bikers raise $4,200 for Christmas baskets

In this 2018 photo, the Downer County Bikers display the toys gathered for the annual Toys of Tots drive. This year's event is scheduled for Saturday.

Toys for Tots is back this year with the annual party to fundraise money and toys for children come Christmas. The celebration includes raffles, silent and live auctions and live music from four bands.

The party was canceled last year do to the pandemic, but will hopefully make a strong return this Saturday, starting at 3 p.m. in the Red Lion Hotel in Ellensburg. Live music starts at 6 p.m. The party will continue into the night, ending when people get tired and want to leave.

The toy drive has been a part of the annual holiday tradition in Ellensburg for 36 years, when it was created by the Downer County Motorcycle Club, who still organizes the event each year. Unofficial spokesperson for the club, Beryl Kelley, said they are excited to bring back the live event.

“It is so much nicer than last year. We are really looking forward to having people show up and celebrate Christmas and contribute to our community, to our kids, making sure that everybody has something under the tree for Christmas,” Kelley said. “It feels so much better to be close to normal.”

Even without a live party last year, Toys for Tots raised over $7,000. This year, the club will have the party.

Kelley said they were able to raise the money last year thanks to the support of the community. The club partnered with a half dozen local organizations and businesses to pick up the slack left in the absence of the party. They will not be partnering with nearly as many organizations this year because it was simply too much pressure on the relatively small club.

Instead, the club has partnered with FISH food bank and Cle Elum Alliance Church. This is going to make distributing the toys to the tots much easier for the motorcycle club, who had to do it themselves last year, along with some smaller organizations.

“Last year was just a roller coaster, this year has been pretty smooth,” Kelley said.

While most of the fundraising and toy donations will occur at the party, people can still donate afterward. The club will use the money raised to shop for toys on Dec. 7, so they hope to have all monetary donations in by that date.

They will still be accepting money up until Dec. 13 , but it will be more difficult for the club. Toy donations are accepted right up until the Dec. 13 deadline. People looking to donate can contact the club through the Downer County Bikers Toys for Tots Facebook page.

All toys collected in the Toys for Tots drive will be distributed locally, with about 70% of them going to families in Ellensburg, and the rest going to Upper County.

“We have been doing this since the mid ‘80s,” Kelley said. “We care about our community and years ago, a group of bikers who lived here in Ellensburg got the idea that they wanted to do something to help at Christmas.”

