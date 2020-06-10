A second individual who attended recent protests has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Incident Management team.
With an additional positive case related to protests, the IMT is asking anyone who has attended a protest to consider getting tested for COVID-19. Individuals should wait five days after attending a demonstration to seek testing. If you develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 get tested. Contact your health care provider regarding a COVID test or contact the Temporary COVID Clinic at Kittitas Valley Healthcare.
Kittitas County currently has 91 positive cases with 85 recovered, which means we have six active cases. There is the possibility of increasing numbers as a result of recent protests. The second individual was wearing a mask at the protest, which helps protect others. However, a cloth face covering does not protect the wearer from others’ droplets. The IMT continues to ask everyone to maintain six feet of social distance or wear a cloth face covering to prevent the spread of COVID if six feet of distance is not maintained.
The county’s goal continues to be to safely attain Phase 3 status, and to do so requires following Phase 2 restrictions in order to reach the goal of Phase 3 for our county.
If you have questions about your health, contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.