Central Washington University students took part in the annual tradition of cleaning up the Yakima River over this past Earth Day weekend. This has been a tradition of Central Washington University for over 25 years, although it was slowed by the pandemic.
“I came out to try and give to the community, I’m an environmental science major so this is something I am really passionate about,” said CWU Junior, Kayla Kunimoto. “I’ve honestly been really interested in how things work and I’ve always felt most at home being outside. It is something that is needed, especially right now with climate change so I want to do the best I can to protect the thing I care the most about.”
Kunimoto was one of about 50 CWU students who volunteered for the Yakima River Cleanup, which was hosted by the CWU Student Leadership, Involvement and Community Engagement (SLICE) office. The students were sent to 10 different locations across the Yakima River and the Ellensburg area Saturday.
The SLICE office partnered with the Bureau of Land Management and the Ellensburg Downtown Association. While CWU usually partners with the Bureau for this annual project, the partnership with the EDA is new, and came about because it overlapped with the EDA’s “Cleanup the Burg”.
The cleanup and maintenance of the area involved placing native plants near the river banks, cleaning up harmful weeds, clearing trails and building benches along the river, cleaning up downtown Ellensburg and maintaining the community garden on Alder Street.
Students who volunteered for the cleanup earned community service hours for their degree or their clubs. First-year student Isa Dimas is the vice president of the CWU women’s lacrosse club, which needed to complete service hours in order to operate under the university. She, along with seven others on the team, saw the cleanup as a fun and satisfying way to earn service hours for the club.
“I’m enjoying it a lot, I’ve done stuff like this before for work so I like it. I think everyone is kinda enjoying it,” she said.
Dimas and the other members of the lacrosse team were working at the same location as Kunimoto, a private piece of land along the river where they were pulling up weed fabric and placing new native plants.
According to Cal Randle, a restrain technician with Mid Columbia Fisheries who was on site guiding the cleanup, the native plants had grown to a large enough size where they didn’t need the weed fabric. The native plants kept the river banks from being eroded, which prevents flooding and provides habitats for wildlife.