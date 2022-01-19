A slow melt is the name of the game in Kittitas County over the coming weeks.
Or at least that’s what local officials are hoping for, and they might just get their wish. The National Weather Service’s forecast for Ellensburg calls for sustained freezing temperatures at night, with above-freezing daytime temperatures for the duration of the week.
“We’re keeping a watch on weather conditions,” Kittitas County Water Resource Manager Arden Thomas said of the potential pattern.
As of Tuesday, the county’s streamflow gauge at Naneum Creek is showing stable flows well below flood stage, while the U.S. Geological Survey gauge at the confluence of Umtanum Creek and the Yakima River is reading at four feet below flood stage.
READY FOR ANYTHING
To prepare for the possibility of flooding, Thomas said county crews have checked their supplies used to make sandbags and said there is plenty of resources available for county residents if need be.
“Our county crews’ focus has to be on public infrastructure and in responding if we do have flooding events to any flooding concerns that especially are related to our road network,” she said. “The other thing we do is we try to give people the materials they need so they can fight themselves.”
Thomas said county crews will continue to monitor conditions and will make resources available if conditions call for it.
“Otherwise, they’re just sitting out exposed, getting snowed on and not readily available if needed,” she said of the materials.
If flooding conditions become imminent, Thomas said sandbags will be available for distribution at points in both Lower and Upper County. In Lower County, the location will be at the fairgrounds, with the Upper County location being at the fire station on Hundley Road in Cle Elum.
This year, Thomas said the county has an outreach specialist who is working to keep county residents up to date regarding conditions via social media. The county also has a flood alert page that connects residents with real time river and streamflow monitoring, as well as weather projections and potential flood alerts for the region.
“That’s another thing we keep an eye on, and we encourage people to keep an eye on,” she said.
Thomas said the Naneum Creek streamflow gauge, which was installed last year, has been incredibly helpful not only to provide residents with a snapshot of what is going on in the waterway, but also for crews from the city of Ellensburg.
“Previously, they used to drive up to that site to see what kind of flows they were getting to understand how to prepare their operations down in the city,” she said. “They don’t have to make that drive anymore.”
EYE ON THE COMING WEEKS
Over the past week, weather projections have fluctuated, at times calling for certain evenings getting up above freezing. The current NWS forecast for Ellensburg calls for a chance of rain, with the potential of freezing rain as well on Thursday. Thomas said the hope is that evening temperatures continue to drop below freezing to slow the melting process.
“This time of year, we kind of have the double whammy of melting snow and frozen ground,” she said. “If it can’t infiltrate into the ground, it’s going to run over the top.”
With the current projection of rain on Thursday, Thomas said events like that are something the county looks at with a weary eye, especially while the ground remains frozen.
“Up to a certain point, the rain gets absorbed by the snow and just makes for denser snow,” she said. “When you have significant rain plus warming, then you can lose a lot of snowpack quickly, plus the additional precipitation. We’re really looking at that combination and paying attention to alerts from the Weather Service.”
Although there are specific areas within the county that commonly see the first effects of flooding this time of year, Thomas stressed that flooding can be unpredictable in nature. Looking back on last year, she said one major issue seen in the county was flooding caused by irrigation canals being full of snow, giving the water nowhere to go. She said property owners can help county crews by assessing potential risk spots on their property to help mitigate the potential for flooding.
“The bottom line is everybody just needs to stay vigilant,” she said.
The county's flood warning page can be found at: www.co.kittitas.wa.us/public-works/flood/warning.aspx