It was a trip so epic, it had to be taken on in two separate outings.
Portland residents Ryan Hashagen and Heather Longfellow recently completed the second leg of a 42-mile journey down the Yakima River, completed in an old aluminum canoe. Last Memorial Day, the two put the canoe in at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park in Ellensburg and paddled their way all the way to Parker Dam. A couple weeks ago, the two completed the leg from Parker to the confluence of the Columbia River.
“The Yakima is one of the coolest paddle trips in the Northwest,” Hashagen said of the adventure. “I am on a mission to paddle all the reasonable rivers of the Pacific Northwest. The Yakima, especially in the canyon has always captured my imagination.”
As a child, Hashagen explored sections of the Columbia, including in the Vantage area while on trips with his family. Having built up extensive experience over the years, his goals have become much more ambitious. He said the adventure on the Yakima is something he has been planning for years prior to their launch last Memorial Day.
“I’ve always wanted to cross that off the bucket list and paddle through the canyon,” he said. “I started looking at the possibility of going further, and I wondered if it was possible to go from Ellensburg to the Columbia.”
Hashagen found an online blog written by a man who had taken the trip, which helped him plan his trip. Last year, the two put the canoe in at Irene Rinehart and camped south of the Roza Dam on the first night. The second day involved the stretch from Roza to Parker, and after reaching their destination, the two bicycled back to Ellensburg, having left their bicycles at the destination prior to the paddling trip.
“That was a little bit of a challenge,” he said. “It was all uphill and we ran out of time. As it got dark, we luckily had a fellow from the Yakama Nation who pulled over and threw our bikes in the back of his truck as he drove his wife and kids back to Ellensburg.”
The paddling portion of the trip had its share of challenges as well. Hashagen said the stretch of the river between Ellensburg and the canyon had multiple obstacles to avoid. After leaving the canyon, he said the river became more wilder as it met the Naches River.
“The river braids as it goes through downtown Yakima,” he said. “You have to pick channels to go through. There is consistent rapids and wave series at every turn, and you have to make sure there isn’t any driftwood the back of a turn.”
Although there were multiple technical challenges along the river itself, Hashagen said the hairiest part of the trip involved portaging Parker Dam. He said portaging Roza was relatively straightforward, as there is a road circumvents the dam. Getting around Parker was nowhere as simple as Roza.
“There’s essentially two dams, and an island divides the two,” he said. “You look at it on the map and it looks easy enough. There’s some scrubland you can drag the boat through. We got there in springtime, and it was full of life, and the brush was thick. Getting through the brush with the boat was not really feasible. We ended up having to get really close to the top of the dam, and then we pulled the boat out and got around it.”
Although the Yakima River Canyon is frequented by rafters of all experience levels, Hashagen said the rest of their trip requires much more background in the sport. For their trip, the two used dry bags extensively to keep supplies intact. They also wore life preservers for the entire voyage. Looking towards the future, Hashagen has the Hanford Reach in his sights, but for now he is pleased with looking back on their adventure through Kittitas County.
“The paddling trip through the Yakima Canyon is one of the coolest ones we’ve done in the Pacific Northwest,” he said.