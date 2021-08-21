Kittitas Chief of Police Aaron Nelson has one major benefit in his court in his recently appointed position. He’s already a familiar face to the residents he serves in his small rural town.
Nelson began his tenure as chief in July after serving as interim chief for a month after Chris Taylor retired from the position in May. Having already been with the department since 2019, Nelson said his familiarity with the department, as well as the town and its residents has made the transition rather smooth. Despite the smooth transition, he’s got his work cut out for him.
“It’s a little overwhelming honestly,” he said. “I’m one of the youngest chiefs in Washington at 37. There’s definitely a learning curve there. When I walk into rooms with other chiefs, I have three hashmarks on my sleeve. You stand next to Clay (Myers) and his go all the way up to his elbow.”
Prior to his move to Kittitas, Nelson served with the Swinomish Tribal Police Department on the West Side, as well as with the Buckley Police Department. He has worked in law enforcement for approximately 10 years, owning a towing and trucking company prior to his career change.
Although he said the promotion can feel daunting at times, Nelson said he is grateful to be in a position to help the residents of the town he has come to love. As he settles into the position, he has begun to set out a list of priorities for what he sees as the most important tasks at hand for the department, a process he began prior to the promotion.
“As a patrol sergeant, one of the nice things Chief Taylor did is he prepared me for this position,” Nelson said. “He started handing over things and letting me take things over well ahead of the transition, so I’ve actually been working on things that I want to do as chief for several months. We’ve been able to make a lot of progress in a short amount of time.”
With the recent legislative changes involving law enforcement policies in the state, Nelson said the department has been working with a public safety consulting firm to set up a revised set of policies for the department to operate within.
“They are a nationwide firm with a team of attorneys assisting, writing policies and procedures to make sure we do things the right way,” he said. “That’s one of the things I’m focusing on is making sure we’re not putting band aids on problems anymore in Kittitas. We’re doing things the right way so they’re sustainable in the long term.”
Along with working to revise policies, Nelson said a major focus going forward is to fill staff vacancies and promote officer wellness within the ranks.
“In this current climate, there’s no amount of money you can offer that’s going to make somebody happy in their job,” he said. “Like the private sector does, we really need to focus on actually making the job not terrible. By doing that, I think we’re going to make officers want to stay longer. We’re going to have better quality officers and we’re going to have better quality interactions with the public.”
Nelson said a large component that contributes to officer wellness is their scheduling. With the soon to be addition of a new sergeant with the department, he said it will be easier to schedule officers to work consistent shifts that provide them with time to spend at home with their families.
“You will have guys that are coming to work happy because they don’t have to suit up at 6 p.m. and be away from their families,” he said. “Guys who are stuck on shift work, especially the night shift in a small department like ours, the new guy gets stuck on night shift for five to seven years. You miss family times, you miss holidays, you miss weekends, you miss T-ball games. You destroy your sleep cycle and promote poor health.”
Having two young daughters, Nelson has seen firsthand the physical and emotional effects working erratic schedules can have on family life. Moving forward, he aims to model the department after the structure utilized by fire departments, which he said tend to invest heavily in officer wellness.
Nelson said another benefit to the addition of a new sergeant will be that the department will no longer have to rely on outside law enforcement such as the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office to respond to calls within Kittitas City limits during certain hours of the day.
“Right now, we have holes in our coverage where we have to have the sheriff’s office step in and cover the city of Kittitas,” he said. “On September 1, I am unveiling a new schedule that will give us 24-hour coverage for the first time in Kittitas since we were established as a police department in 1931. Priority No. 1 is providing the citizens of Kittitas with consistent law enforcement. When they call 911, I want them to know who’s showing up.”
With the list of priorities in place, Nelson said he is largely empowered to move forward with his goals at a swift trajectory due to the work that was done by his predecessor. In fact, Nelson said he might not had moved to the valley if it hadn’t been for Taylor’s persistence.
“He called me probably once a week for two months and finally caught me on the right day,” he said. “I came over and did a ride along with him. As soon as I came here and saw what he was doing, I was sold. He really had that relationship with the community that I was always looking for as a police officer. His legacy is that he has inspired me to do that, and I’m inspiring my officers to do that.”
As he continues to make plans for the future, Nelson said the thing that inspires him to serve Kittitas is the bond he has created with the community over the past few years.
“What I love about this small rural type of policing is that I know everybody in town,” he said. “If a kid goes missing, I know their parents, I know their grandparents, I know their friends. In a big city, you don’t get to make those relationships, and that’s a large part of what I think is wrong with policing in general is that we’re missing that community connection that you’re still able to have in a small town.”