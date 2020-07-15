Irene Rinehart Riverside Park

Swimmers cool off in the water at a lake at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park June 25. The gates to the park will be closed due to increased COVID-19 activity.

Increasing COVID-19 numbers have resulted in the closure of a popular recreation site in Ellensburg, effective immediately.

According to a statement from the Ellensburg Parks & Recreation Department via social media Tuesday, Kittitas County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson has directed the city of Ellensburg to close the gates to Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park, including access to Peoples Pond/Carey Lake, and that the decision was made as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and activity within Kittitas County.

“We are seeing an increase in cases associated with social gatherings,” Larson said in the post. “I’ve made the decision to close the park until our numbers are back town to 25 cases per 100,000 residents. This number was the requirement from the state for Kittitas County to be approved for phase three and helps us gauge the level of disease in our communities.”

The post continued by stating that the Kittitas County Public Health Department has reported that COVID-19 cases are currently seeing an average of 12 cases per day being reported to the county’s Incident Management Team.

“The reopening of Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park will be reevaluated once the county’s COVID-19 case reporting numbers are meeting phase three goals again,” the post stated.

