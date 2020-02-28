Trying to define the sound of sultry voice of Ellensburg singer Mel Peterson is like trying to describe the feel of the first warm day of spring.
There’s groove and grace, heart and soul and that range that’ll take you higher. Let’s not forget that good-for-the-soul gospel humility that’s mesmerized the locals for the past decade.
Like the feel of first warm day of spring, let’s just say Mel Peterson is good. And, she’s going to give music fans a little taste at Sundays Unplugged at the Cornerstone Pie, beginning at 6 p.m.
“I do anything from ‘Ain’t No Sunshine,’ by Bill Withers to ‘Mustang Sally,’ to some jazz standards,” said Peterson, who is a benefits consultant in the Human Resources Department at Central Washington University.
“When you come to a Mel Peterson show, you’re guaranteed to hear ‘Summertime,’ ‘Crazy,’ ‘Guess Who I Saw Today,’ by Nancy Wilson, and of course my passionate song, ‘Crazy’ by Patsy Cline.”
She draws from her childhood roots and southern upbringing in Charleston, S.C., to major influence Roberta Flack, who came out of North Carolina in the 1970s to become the most significant black woman singer since Aretha Franklin, to the Wilson sisters from the Pacific Northwestern seaport of Seattle.
Peterson blends it all into a sound that touches the soul and mends the heart.
“I grew up in the south where the radio stations were just developing FM radio, which played all Classic Rock. So I grew up listening to that along with my parents albums. I had an R&B influence,” Peterson said. “I loved listening to Roberta Flack, she was always an influence.”
It’s that mixture of influence and stage presentation that has made her a mainstay at Jazz in the Valley, Gard Vintners, Cornerstone Pie, Swiftwater Cellars both in Bellevue and Cle Elum and others around the Kittitas Valley.
“This will be my third Jazz in the Valley and for me, it’s an indication that I’ve reached enough people in my time here and have the talent to play at that level,” said the 53-year-old who has lived in Ellensburg for the past 10 years now. “I see my singing as a gift from God, really.
“My mom would always tell me to open up my eyes and look at the audience and I’ve developed into this entertainer that can touch people’s hearts when I’m singing with this compassion I have for them, and I never take it for granted.”
She’s fine covering the songs that touch her soul, putting her own spin on timeless classics. She’s played bigger rooms, local venues, but it’s the intimidate settings and that eye-to-eye contact that lifts her music to that magical place.
“I like the ability to be up close and personal.” she said. “I like to be able to talk to the fans, to hear them, and just be that close to people who are giving me their energy to play. I like venues like that where we do this thing together.”
For more about her schedule visit www.melanypeterson.com.