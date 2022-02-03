Sometimes even the players need to get out and hear some music that’s good for the soul.
Fingerstyle guitar extraordinaire Adam Cord will play a free evening of music at the Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine on Feb. 10-11.
But the author of three books of guitar transcriptions with Phil Keaggy was just another fan this week, taking in the magic of guitar phenom Derek Trucks when the when the 12-piece Tedeschi Trucks Band stormed into the Akron Civic Theatre.
“I had never seen Derek Trucks until last night,” Cord said in a telephone interview from Akron, Ohio. “I try to make it a point to see the great players when they’re around. He’s just tremendous. He can take an idea and just work it and hone it.
“He has a lot of licks at his disposal. They have two drummers just like the Allman Brothers did. His wife (Susan Tedeschi) sounds just like Bonnie Raitt. They were structured a lot like the Allmans with his wife singing over the top.”
Like the Tedeschi Trucks Band, who hadn’t been on the road in 18 months, Cord’s public schedule has been confined to playing at church a little bit, he said.
But that’s going to change when the Learn from the Masters Music Outreach organization brings Cord in for two nights at the downtown taproom. LMMO founder Larry Birger’s band, Some Other People, will be the opening act both nights, but Cord is expected to jump in and play a bit with the locals.
“Larry’s band is a cover band, and they play anything from John Denver to Aerosmith,” Cord said. “They play a nice selection of music around the area.
“I had planned on adding another set playing with them, but it turns out their guitar player can’t make it. So, it looks like I’ll be sitting in with them for their whole set. Everyone of their songs is wildly different from what I play, but I like concerts where every song is different than the one before.”
It might be an interesting twist to hear Cord provide the guitar for “Walk This Way.”
Cord is a regular to the Ellensburg music scene, having played last in November of 2019 with Billy McLaughlin and Macyn Taylor at the Morgan Fine Arts Center.
Dark Moon will feature local folk singer Birdie Fenn Cent for the First Friday Walk of the year but hasn’t had an artist of Cord’s magnitude since internationally acclaimed Celtic guitarist Tony McManus played with Julia Toaspern before the pandemic shutdown.
“He’s played (in Ellensburg) before when we were down at the 420 Building, but he hasn’t been in this space,” Dark Moon co-owner Matt Armstrong said. “We’re glad to have him. Larry (Birger) normally brings them play in to play our intimate setting one night, then over to Central or Morgan Fine Arts Center for a bigger concert.”
Cord graduated with a BFA in Fingerstyle Guitar Performance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he studied with internationally recognized fingerstyle scholar, John Stropes.
He taught at Malone University in Canton, Ohio for several years and has been a presence on the northeast Ohio guitar scene.
He’s been also working with Birger and LMMO for a number of years, bringing not only the joy of music, but providing the healing power of music to the forefront.
Sometimes the music just lifts the spirit when you need it most, he said. It doesn’t fix anything. Doesn’t cure any ailments, just makes you feel better when you need an emotional lift.
And sometimes that’s enough to go on when times are tough. It’s certainly been trying the past few years with the pandemic and Dr. Birger, who is a physician, hopes the healing powers of music will help as the world makes its way through pandemic times.
“I had an old friend, George ‘Skip’ Sipione, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. I asked Adam to fly in and put on a show for him,” Birger said. “Adam lives a couple of hours away, so he flew to Pittsburgh and put on a show which everybody loved, as you’d expect.
“Skip passed not long after that. But I think healing on the sense of mental health, self-esteem or depression is so broad. I’ve seen it firsthand, so I believe it to be a powerful force.”