Adele is heading to Las Vegas for a residency Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times Dec 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Adele performs during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. TNS Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adele is chasing pavements no more: She will be taking up residency at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel and Casino for three months starting next year.“Weekends With Adele” will see the 33-year-old singer playing Saturdays and Sundays at Caesars’ Colosseum from Jan. 21 through April 16.The residency follows the release of the concert film “Adele One Night Only,” which premiered Nov. 14 on CBS and is still available on the network’s sister streamer, Paramount+. The gig was filmed at Los Angeles' Griffith Observatory in late October. The Vegas concerts will likely be intense, given the emotional material coming from her acclaimed fourth album, “30,” which was released earlier this month.“‘30’ offers deep thoughts on love’s causes and consequences; it uses Adele’s personal experiences — in her marriage but also as a child — to power a kind of philosophical examination into why love fails and what it means for the people involved,” The L.A. Times’ pop music critic, Mikael Wood, wrote in his review. Planning to see Adele in Vegas? Brace yourself.“We expect the demand for tickets to see Adele to be overwhelming,” Ticketmaster says on its website. Therefore, the company is making them available only to people who register in the Verified Fan program and receive a unique code Monday before presale starts at 10 a.m. PT the next day, Dec. 7.Verified Fan registration is open now through 11:59 p.m. PT Thursday on the Ticketmaster website's Adele page; not all who register will receive a code."Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand for tickets from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a public on-sale," said a statement issued Tuesday by the "Weekends With Adele" team. And demand is indeed expected to outstrip supply.The Colosseum at Caesars seats 4,100 people, and Adele is playing only 12 shows. You do the math. As of Tuesday, the singer has not announced any tour dates beyond her Vegas residency. 