Valley View Elementary School music teacher Leslie Schneider retired before the start of the 2020 school year, marking the end of her 34 years with the Ellensburg School District.
“Mrs. Schneider is one of the finest teachers I have ever known,” Rob Moffat, principal at Valley View Elementary said.
Moffat said what made Schneider an excellent teacher was the effort she put into her work, and her love for music. He said she was always thrilled to help students understand the meaning of the songs, and the students performed better because of it.
“I tried to put as much realism and reality into teaching as possible, kids always appreciated that,” Schneider said. “They learned why this song is important, what does it mean.”
Schneider said she would have a “composer of the month” that kids would do research on and learn about. If possible, she would incorporate their findings into the learning programs.
Schneider’s daughter, Kim Funston wanted to celebrate her mother’s retirement, but her options were limited by the coronavirus pandemic. She along with ESD parent Jennifer Samples organized a go-fund-me account to raise money to buy playground equipment which encourages students to play music. This would be installed at the school if enough funding can be raised. People can donate at https://rb.gy/fpi6d0.
“She will be hard to be replaced. Whoever comes into that position has their work cut out for them,” said Debbie Landrie, P.E. teacher at Valley View.
Landrie said she has been working with Schneider for 28 years. As the P.E. and music teachers, they worked together to organize programs and events for students and parents. They did talent shows and family fun nights, but Landrie said the standout was the Christmas and Veterans Day programs.
“I think those are what people are going to remember her for,” Landrie said. “They were outstanding. She put everything into this music program here, from the assemblies she put on and the Veterans Day program and the Christmas program, and her choir. She put hours into what she did, and it showed.”
The choir was special to Schneider. She created the program when Valley View was first built and practiced with them twice a week before school started. The choir performed in everything from annual performances in Central Washington University to the World’s Largest Concert — an international televised event.
Schneider said she is retiring because of issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, and the fact every elementary school is above capacity. She said her position has been cut back by the district so they could make classroom teachers a priority. This is something she understands and described as the right thing for the district to do. However, she felt she wasn’t teaching much anymore. She is now living at home taking care of her grandkids, some of whom she had the honor of teaching at Valley View.