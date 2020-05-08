Paul Rogers will not be running for the Kittitas Public Utility District Board of Commissioners this fall, leaving the position open for anyone who wishes to campaign for it. Rogers has held the position for 25 years and has been in the public power for 59 years.
He said he would like someone who is or has been a farmer or rancher would come forward to take the position. Someone with this experience is something the board currently lacks, he said.
Rogers will be retiring at the end of his term in December. Rogers grew up in Ellensburg, attending high school and college in the town. He dropped out of CWU after two years to become a meter reader. He also had an apprenticeship to become a meterman. He was offered the job in January 1961.
“I’ve kind of dedicated my working life to public power, I started when I was 21,” Rogers said. “It was a job that fit. From then on I worked up through the ranks.”
Rogers, who retired in 1995 as Director of Energy Services for the city of Ellensburg, eventually became a member of Kittitas PUD Board of Commissioners and spent a year as director of PUD for the state of Washington.
“I felt like I could still make a contribution by being on the policy side of things,” Rogers said. “Before I was always on, basically the working side of things and now I am on the policy side and really enjoy that. I enjoy seeing the PUD grow with customers.”
Rogers said whoever takes his place should be good with managing a budget and know how important reliable power is to people. He believes that this is something that many farmers and ranchers have experience in, as they have to manage their farms.
“They need some fiscal ability and be able to work within the laws of the state of Washington and have some good common sense of what it takes to build the reliability and keep our PUD fiscally responsible,” Rogers said. “We need someone who can make policies from the customers point of view.”
Filing information to campaign for the position can be found on the Kittitas County Auditor’s Office webpage. The filing period begins Monday, May 11 and ends Friday, May 15. People can file for the position online at https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/candidates/Online-Candidate-Filing.aspx. Filing can also be done person or via the mail by sending declarations to the Washington Secretary of State.