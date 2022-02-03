Diane Witt reflected back for a minute, trying to gather her thoughts on just what exactly she was feeling.
The Ellensburg resident was one of two family members who provided DNA samples that allowed the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) to identify the remains of her great-uncle, Anel Shay Jr., a bombardier who was killed during the Operation Tidal Wave bombing mission in World War II along with 310 airmen.
“Grateful,” she finally said.
“I’m grateful for the United States military for finally bringing him home. I’m going over to the memorial so I can say thank you for the diligence of those people that kept on searching. It means so much and, I’m proud to have been able to do a small part.”
After 78 years, 2nd Lt. Anel Shay Jr. returned home where he will be buried at Acacia Memorial Park in Lake Forest Park, with full military honors.
“There is a lot of courage and respect in finding and identifying these men and bringing these veterans home,” Witt said. “What they do is huge, bringing closure to the families.
“It’s important to know their stories because how they died was horrible. You don’t always hear about these missions, but the pilots and gunners are risking their lives and sometimes you never know what happened to them,” she continued.
“You hear about the ones that come home. Some of them come home OK and others aren’t. But when they don’t come home at all, that’s just mind blowing.”
Shay enlisted in March 1942, and served with the 345th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. He was 26 years old when he was killed in one of America’s most disastrous air missions of World War II over a Romanian target on Aug. 1, 1943.
His remains were not identified following the war. The remains that could not be identified were buried as unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
Following the war, the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC), the organization that searched for and recovered fallen American personnel, disinterred all American remains from the Bolovan Cemetery for identification.
The AGRC was unable to identify more than 80 soldiers from Bolovan Cemetery, and the remains were permanently interred at Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, both in Belgium.
In 2017, DPAA began exhuming unknowns believed to be associated with unaccounted for airmen from Operation Tidal Wave losses. The remains were sent to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification.
Until last June, though the relentless DNA work, Shay’s remains were finally identified.
“I got a letter out of the blue a year and a half ago asking if I’d be willing to provide a DNA sample to help identify a possible relative. I did some research, because I didn’t know if it was a scam or not,” Witt said with a laugh.
“The first testing of bodies found in a mass grave did not show a match. But in December of this year, they found another mass gravesite in Romania, and that proved to be the match.”
Shay went to Lincoln High in Wallingford neighborhood in Seattle, and graduated from the University of Washington, where he studied architecture. He was 25 when he enlisted and 26 when he died in service of his country.
Though the diligence of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, they were able to identify his remains in a mass grave in Romania and bring him home.
On Thursday in the national cemetery in his hometown he will finally rest in peace with recognition to service to his country.
“I can’t say enough for the group that’s doing this and I thank you for bringing him home,” said Witt, whose grandfather served WWII, stepfather served in Vietnam and whose husband served in Korea/Vietnam.
“I just wished they didn’t have to.”