In railroad terms, going “in the hole” is when two opposing trains meet, and one is required to take a siding for the other one to pass.
A proposed model railroad project at the Kittitas Valley Events Center is currently on the siding indefinitely after being voted down by the Kittitas County Fair Board, but they hope to get themselves back on track when they present their project to the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners on Monday.
A GRAND VISION
The Kittitas County Fair Railroad, a group of six community members and avid railroad enthusiasts is proposing a project that would build and operate a 7 1/2-inch gauge railroad at the fairgrounds.
In an email discussing background of the project, group member Jim Pendley said a survey was taken at the Kittitas County Fair last year at the railroad display to gauge interest in the project. According to Pendley, over 550 people filled out the survey, and 73% of the respondents from Kittitas County said they supported the project.
“Over 280 people and their kids said they wanted to help build the railroad track,” Pendley said of the survey’s results. “Over 270 people offered to donate money to support the project. Many of the parents were ‘overjoyed’ to have their kids be a part of something meaningful!”
Pendley said the long-term plan for the railroad is to incorporate the help of children ages 12 and up in the day-to-day operations of the railroad. Young men and women ages 14 and up would receive in-depth training to become locomotive engineers, as Pendley said over 20 to 25 engineers would be needed once the project was up and running at the fair as well as at other times of the year.
“Two engineers would always be needed for the train with locomotives on both ends,” Pendley said in the email. “Many other railroad jobs would be created such as flag personnel (ages 12 and up), who would walk ahead of the train to inform fair goers of the approaching train behind them, using a 2-way radio with the lead locomotive engineer.”
Other jobs Pendley said the project would create include locomotive maintenance personnel, ticket agents, track inspectors, and crew callers with extra board personnel standing by to fill last-minute vacancies.
“All personnel would proudly wear bright orange vests with their respective position labeled on the back,” Pendley said of the group’s vision. “An estimated 45 to 50 younger people would be needed to start with.”
Seasonal train ideas in the proposal include a Christmas and Easter-themed train, amongst others. As a way to continuously give back to the community, Pendley said the railroad would collect donations for local nonprofits such as FISH Community Food Bank and HopeSource.
PUT ON PAUSE
On March 5, 2020, the group presented the project to the Fair Board, who at the time gave the KCFR a unanimous decision to go forward. The group proceeded to start the permit process and paid the necessary fees to do so.
According to KCFR member Jim Pendley, for the permit process to begin, an engineering firm had to be on board and have their stamp of approval.
“The very first engineering firm approached was Encompass Engineering in Cle Elum and with no hesitation stepped up to the plate for the KCFR,” Pendley said in an email providing background on the project. “Mr. Bruce Noble, P.E., was willing to go the distance with the permit process pro bono.”
The KCFR proceeded to secure the necessary building permits from the city of Ellensburg and obtained them on December 5, 2020.”
On May 19, 2022, the Fair Board voted to halt the project from moving forward at the fairgrounds. In response, Pendley said the group offered to build and operate the railroad outside of the fair and rodeo schedule, and when no other events are happening at the fairgrounds. He said the group added that during the construction of the railroad, no interruptions would take place with any events being held on the property.
In an interview with the Daily Record, Pendley and group member Gary Bos said the decision to shelve the project was heartbreaking for the group, especially when it had already put significant time and effort into moving ahead with the plans.
“The permits are all there, we’ve got all the ecological clearances and all that stuff,” Bos said of the group’s progress. “I’ve built a riding car that cost me a few thousand dollars and I was going to donate it to the project. This whole process has kind of left us in the lurch. I don’t think they’re seeing the potential of what the railroad might be.”
A WAY TO GIVE BACK
Bos, who moved to the valley a decade ago to practice medicine, said he saw the project as a way to help enrich the fair and to give back to the children in the community he has grown to love.
“I got involved because the Kittitas Valley and Ellensburg were so good to me in my practice,” he said of his involvement. “I really had a good time practicing for seven years at KVH. I wanted to get into the project to give back to the community that helped me out, and I had fun doing it.”
Pendley, a retired Burlington Northern-Santa Fe engineer, is the fourth generation of his family to work in the railroad industry. He said the fascinating component of the railroad proposed at the fairgrounds is that it is exactly one-eighth scale of the trains that currently operate.
“My passion for railroads has always been there,” he said. “With this smaller gauge, I like to say I’ve downsized from pretty big trains. We consider ourselves modelers in that when we build something, we like it to be very close to the real prototype. We take pride in our equipment looking correct and being what the real one looks like.”
After the Fair Board decided to change its mind on the project, Pendley said the group is hoping to go in its direction as a standalone project at the fairgrounds if the Board of County Commissioners gives them the go-ahead on the plan.
“Funding is a huge part of this, and we’ve asked for no money from the Fair Board or the Friends of the Fair,” he said. “We plan to fund this totally on our own through a 501c3 nonprofit organization. We’re waiting for the commissioners to give us the time to run our own track, and we’ll do it on our own time. We’d love to run it when there are other events, but we’ll do it as a standalone if that’s the only option.”
Looking at the possibilities of what the project could bring to the community, Pendley said it has the potential to be a tourist draw for railroad enthusiasts and their families, as well as a way to enrich the current offerings of the fair if permission was granted to run it concurrently. Regardless of the schedule if approved, he said the drive to move forward with the project comes down to one common denominator.
“We’re doing this for the kids,” he said. “I would personally like to do something for kids that has meaning. They get a job, an opportunity to have a little responsibility. We want this to be something that gives back to the community and supports local kids.”