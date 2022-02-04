The long-awaited Kittitas County Superior Court trial of Kallee Knudson began Wednesday, after being delayed for nearly three years. The former Kittitas County Sheriffs’ office records employee was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault in February 2019. She was charged with first-degree attempted murder in April of 2021.
Knudson allegedly attempted to hire someone to tie up Janie Commeree and drug her. She would then send messages using Commeree’s phone that would ruin her reputation. The murder charge was added because the prosecution believed Knudson was going to use a lethal amount of oxycodone to drug Commeree. The prosecution states that when she was arrested, she had enough Oxycodone on her person for a lethal dose with more in her car.
Opening statements started on Wednesday afternoon and showed two very different Knudson.
The prosecution claims that the evidence points towards Knudson planning the crime with the intent to kill Commeree. That she was jealous of how close Commeree was getting with her ex-boyfriend Aaron Avey, and wanted to ruin her reputation and end her life.
“It is a very fact-intensive case, it is very convoluted,” the prosecutor said in their opening statement. “But it’s driven by hate and jealousy and the desire to bring about the death of Janie Commeree.”
Meanwhile the defense argues Knudson was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend Aaron Avey and his friends, and later manipulated into the crimes by Thomas Sluman, a convicted criminal and Knudson ex-boyfriend from many years prior. The defense said Knudson didn’t like Commeree, but was not obsessed with her to the degree that she would want something bad to happen to her.
The case has been delayed several times since its original court date of Aug. 9 2019. The delays were caused in part due to the pandemic. The trial continued with witness testimony through Friday.